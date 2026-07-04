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A politically charged holiday: The US celebrates its 250th anniversary

The semiquincentennial has been meet with controversy, as President Trump seeks to exert influence over the celebration.

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The Statue of Liberty is framed by Argentina's Ara Libertad in the New York harbor during the International Parade of Sail, part of Sail250, a gathering of tall ships and military ships, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Argentina's Ara Libertad ship sails by the Statue of Liberty in New York City as part of Sail250's Parade of Sail, part of the US's Independence Day festivities [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 4 Jul 2026

In many ways, Saturday was a typical July 4 holiday in the United States.

The country marked the anniversary of its Declaration of Independence with hotdog-eating contests, parades, fireworks and baseball games.

But this Independence Day was different, not least because it marked the country’s semiquincentennial: the 250th year since the US’s founding.

It also was one of the most politically charged Independence Day celebrations in recent memory.

President Donald Trump is expected to speak this evening from the National Mall in Washington, DC, right before what has been billed as the “world’s largest fireworks display”.

More than 850,000 fireworks are expected to launch from barges in the Potomac River, lighting up the sky above the capital.

But while Independence Day festivities have long been billed as non-partisan events, Trump has pledged to make the night’s celebration “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all”.

The event comes as Trump’s Republican Party seeks to defend its control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, with a heated primary season already under way.

Trump’s involvement in the semiquincentennial has long been controversial.

On January 29, 2025 — just nine days into his second term as president — Trump issued an executive order establishing a White House task force to oversee celebrations for the 250th anniversary. Trump named himself its chair.

That task force would eventually set the groundwork for Freedom 250, a public-private partnership that organised some of the biggest events of the semiquincentennial, including the Great American State Fair on the National Mall.

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But Freedom 250 was accused of funnelling resources away from America250, a congressionally approved panel that had likewise been charged with planning semiquincentennial celebrations since its founding in 2016.

The existence of the two groups has also spurred confusion. In late May, for instance, a suite of performers dropped out of the Great American State Fair, alleging they had been misled about its affiliation with Trump.

Before Saturday’s events, Democrats in the House of Representatives released a report (PDF) accusing Trump of using Freedom 250 for political purposes, including by awarding contracts to Trump allies.

It also alleges that Freedom 250 has been “operating outside the transparency and accountability requirements” Congress imposes on such celebrations — and that it may even have committed wire fraud by redirecting “unsuspecting donors” away from America250 and towards its own programmes.

“Under President Donald Trump, this anniversary has been hijacked and perverted into a hotbed of corruption and self-enrichment,” the report reads.

But speaking at a naval parade in New York City on Saturday, Vice President JD Vance brushed aside the criticisms. He called on revellers to reject the “small but loud voices” that “speak obsessively” of the US’s “imperfections”.

“What I’d ask you to do, my fellow Americans, on our 250th birthday, is to reject the two-dimensional view of your fellow citizens and reject the two-dimensional view of your country,” he said.

“Reject that America is a place for zero-sum thinking because it is not. Our history is one of people carving a great civilisation out of the wilderness. Reject the view of your nation that sees only its sins but not its grace and its greatness.”

A fan wearing a U.S. costume and holding a placard celebrating America's 250th birthday waits before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco, in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
A football fan dressed as a US Revolutionary War hero waves a sign that reads 'Happy birthday USA' before the July 4 World Cup match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Texas. [Karen Warren/AP Photo]
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New U.S. citizen and twice-deployed U.S. Marine Sgt. Diakaria Sangare, from Guinea, poses for a portrait following the naturalization ceremony on Independence Day at George Washington's Mount Vernon, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Twice-deployed Marine Sergeant Diakaria Sangare, one of the many immigrants serving in the US armed forces, poses for a portrait following his naturalisation ceremony in Alexandria, Virginia, on July 4. [Rod Lamkey Jr/AP Photo]
A giant American flag is displayed on the field before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
A giant American flag is spread across the baseball field in Washington, DC, before the July 4 game between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates. [Nick Wass/AP Photo]
Joey Chestnut and other competitive eaters consume hot dogs during the 2026 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Anna Connors)
Joey Chestnut and other competitive eaters race to swallow as many hot dogs as they can during the 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 in New York City. [Anna Connors/AP Photo]
Joey Chestnut gestures as he participates in the 2026 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island, Brooklyn in New York City, U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jordan Tovin
Joey Chestnut gestures as he participates in the 2026 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, New York City, on July 4. [Jordan Tovin/Reuters]
A man wears a stylish suit with the US flag as part of the Independence Day celebration ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Canada and Morocco at the Houston Stadium in Houston on July 4, 2026.
A man wears a US-flag-themed suit to the Texas World Cup match on July 4 between Morocco and Canada. [AFP]
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A US Navy Band member peforms the national anthem as part of the Independence Day celebration ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Canada and Morocco at the Houston Stadium in Houston on July 4, 2026.
A US Navy Band performs before the World Cup match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Texas, in honour of US Independence Day. [AFP]
epa13086059 Military planes fly over New York City during the Parade of Sail international naval gathering marking the 250th Independence Day, in New York, New York, USA, 04 July 2026. The US marks in 2026 the 250th anniversary of America, known as the Semiquincentennial or SemiQuin, the 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on 04 July 1776. EPA/Kena Betancur
Military planes fly over New York City, spraying jets of red, white and blue, during the Sail250 Parade of Sail event on July 4. [Kena Betancur/EPA]
A man in nautical-themed clothing records images as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on Independence Day in New York City, U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis
A sightseer in nautical clothing records the Sail250 Parade of Sails from the shores of New York City on July 4. [Angelina Katsanis/Reuters]
Flag bearers march, as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on Independence Day in New York City, U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis
Military members wave flags in a march through New York City to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Independence Day. [Angelina Katsanis/Reuters]
A large American flag is seen during the "O Say Can You See!" event honoring America's 250th Anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
A large US flag waves over the 'O Say Can You See!' event in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 4. [Jon Cherry/AP Photo]
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: The sun rises on the Freedom 250 Ferris wheel in The Great American State Fair on the National Mall on July 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. Numerous events, activities, and fireworks are planned in celebration of America's 250th Anniversary. Finn Gomez/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Finn Gomez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
The sun rises on July 4 over the Freedom 250 Ferris wheel at The Great American State Fair in Washington, DC. [Finn Gomez/Getty Images via AFP]