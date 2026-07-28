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Donald Trump and world leaders attend Lindsey Graham’s funeral

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epa13138136 (L-R) US President Donald J. Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Eric Trump and Lara Trump attend the funeral services for the late US Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC USA, 28 July 2026. Lindsey Graham, Republican senator from South Carolina, died earlier this month following a brief illness at the age of 71. EPA/WILL OLIVER
US President Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, from left to right, attend the funeral service for the late US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. [Will Oliver/EPA]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 28 Jul 2026

Hundreds of mourners have paid their respects to the late Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The Republican lawmaker and key ally of President Donald Trump unexpectedly died on July 11.

Graham was elected to the US Senate in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, 2014 and 2020. In 1994, he was elected to ⁠the US House of Representatives, the lower house of the US Congress, for South Carolina’s third congressional district. He recently served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. Graham also served as a member of ‌the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

He was a strong supporter of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and had long pushed for military action against Iran.

Graham was a longtime backer of Israel and supported Trump’s ongoing war on Iran. In a planned documentary, Graham told the filmmakers he “almost cried” after the US and Israel began strikes on Iran in February.

He also vocally supported Ukraine after Russia invaded the country in 2022.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several other world leaders attended Graham’s funeral service on Tuesday afternoon at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

Trump gave remarks, calling Graham a force in the world and US politics. He called Graham “a beloved friend” and said that he “died doing the work he was born to do”.

“For more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it. Nothing of significance happened anywhere in the world without Lindsey Graham having a view on it,” Trump said. “And no bill became law in the most exceptional republic in human history without Lindsey Graham having a say in it.”

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He added: “He was a man who gave America the full measure of his good and mighty heart until that heart itself just gave out.”

epa13138139 (L-R) US President Donald J. Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Eric Trump and Lara Trump attend the funeral services for the late US Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC USA, 28 July 2026. Lindsey Graham, Republican senator from South Carolina, died earlier this month following a brief illness at the age of 71. EPA/WILL OLIVER
From left, US President Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, attend the funeral service for the late US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. [Will Oliver/EPA]
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President Donald Trump speaks at the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at the Washington National Cathedral, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
US President Donald Trump speaks at the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. [Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters]
(L/R) US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump's son Eric Trump attend the funeral service for US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026.
US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump’s son Eric Trump, from left, attend the funeral service for US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. [AFP]
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, before the funeral service for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tuesday July 28, 2026, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb before the funeral service for US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, speaks to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, before the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tuesday July 28, 2026, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, speaks with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio before the funeral service for US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
epa13138067 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (C), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Finnish President Alexander Stubb (C-L) and other guests attend the funeral services for the late US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC USA, 28 July 2026. Lindsey Graham, Republican senator from South Carolina, died earlier this month following a brief illness at the age of 71. EPA/WILL OLIVER
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, centre left, and other guests attend the funeral service for US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. [Will Oliver/EPA]
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Mourners attend the funeral service for late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 28, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Mourners attend the funeral service for the late US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
U.S. Senator Darline Graham (R-SC), sister of late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), walks on the day of the funeral service for late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 28, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Senator Darline Graham, sister of the late US Senator Lindsey Graham, walks on the day of his funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]