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Photos: Wildfires in France drive 250,000 people from their homes

As the flames approached the city of Bordeaux, 55,000 more people had to be evacuated from their homes overnight.

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wildfires in France
Burned cars following a wildfire in Le Porge, in the Gironde Department, southwestern France. [Florian Plaucheur/AFP]
By AP and Reuters
Published On 26 Jul 2026

A raging wildfire in southwest France has forced the evacuation of 55,000 more people, taking the total forced out of their homes to 220,000 in one region alone, as the flames creep ever closer to the city of Bordeaux.

Authorities in the Gironde region, where Bordeaux is located, issued overnight evacuation orders on Sunday for five more localities southwest of the historic city.

Gusting winds fed the flames overnight, accelerating the spread of the fire, which has been burning out of control since midweek, the authorities’ statement said.

The Gironde prefect also ordered the partial closure of a major highway heading southwest from Bordeaux.

The city’s mayor said the fire “is still at the gates of the metropolitan area”, having advanced to about 15km (9 miles) from Bordeaux at its closest point.

A second fire burning further south in the Landes region has also forced the evacuation of 30,000 people this week, taking the total driven out of their homes by the blazes to more than 250,000.

In neighbouring Spain, authorities have evacuated 70,000 people this week because of fires west of Madrid.

wildfires in France
Airbus A400M making a drop over the wildfire near Lacanau, France. [Abdul Saboor/Pool via AP]
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wildfires in France
Firefighters work as flames burn during a wildfire at Ares, Gironde. [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]
wildfires in France
Locals try to stop the wildfire near Lacanau. [Abdul Saboor/Reuters]
wildfires in France
Gusting winds fed the flames overnight, accelerating the spread of the fire. [Abdul Saboor/Reuters]
wildfires in France
The Gironde fire in southwest France has now burned 42,000 hectares (103,000 acres) of land, making it one of the country's biggest devastations of land since World War II. [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]
wildfires in France
The remains of a structure damaged by a wildfire at Le Porge, Gironde. [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]
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wildfires in France
A fire burning further south in the Landes region forced the evacuation of 30,000 people last week. [Manon Cruz/Reuters]
wildfires in France
French authorities said more than 220,000 people have been evacuated from the main wildfire raging in the southwest of the country that now threatens the city of Bordeaux. [Manon Cruz/Reuters]
wildfires in France
The French government ordered 500 more soldiers to the wildfire zone in the southwest, bringing the total number deployed to 1,500. [Abdul Saboor/Pool via Reuters]