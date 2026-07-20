Photos: Spain beat Argentina to win second World Cup title

Spain have won their second World Cup, collecting the trophy from United States President Donald Trump after Ferran Torres’s extra-time strike finally broke the stubborn resistance of the Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

More than 80,000 people witnessed a tense, tight final on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, that ended 1-0.

The defending champions struggled to compete with dominant Spain and were left with a mountain to climb when Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 93rd minute for a second yellow card after a reckless challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi.

Argentina barely had an attempt on goal in the entire match but held on grimly, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez making a series of saves.

The 2010 winners, who had peppered their opponents’ goal, finally broke the deadlock early in the second half of extra time.

The goal came from a brilliant knock-back by Nico Williams for fellow substitute Torres, who smashed the ball high into the net in the 106th minute.

At the end, the Spain players cavorted on the pitch while Messi was in tears as he trudged up to collect his runners-up medal.

The ceremony was presided over by Trump, who was loudly booed as he walked onto the pitch at the end of the game with Gianni Infantino, the chief of world football’s governing body, FIFA.

Messi, 39, may have played his last World Cup game and can take enormous credit for dragging his ageing team to the final after they were pushed to the limit in knockout games against Egypt and England.

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But on Sunday, he was largely shut out of the game as Spain imposed their smooth passing game and refused to shirk physical challenges.

The South Americans had been aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups, but Spain were faster, slicker and younger.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted Spain had deserved to win.

“They were the better side, that’s the truth, but I’ll cherish the memory of [this team], of what they achieved, and of the value of making it this far,” said Scaloni.