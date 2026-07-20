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Photos: Police fire tear gas at India’s Cockroach movement supporters

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party protests in New Delhi, demanding India’s education minister resign over exam leaks.

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India Cockroach Janta Party
Police use batons to disperse Cockroach Janta Party supporters as they attempt to march towards India's Parliament. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
By News Agencies
Published On 20 Jul 2026

Supporters of India’s youth-led Cockroach movement have clashed with police as thousands attempted to march to Parliament, demanding the education minister’s resignation, while the government has appeared to launch its first public outreach to the group leaders.

Police used tear gas and charged protesters with batons on Monday after they tried to breach security barricades surrounding the protest site in central New Delhi.

The crowd at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site about 2km (1.2 miles) from Parliament, included students, professionals and families with young children.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) emerged in May after the Supreme Court’s chief justice compared some unemployed young people with “cockroaches” during an unrelated hearing. Supporters embraced the remark, turning it into a satirical movement that has attracted millions of followers on social media.

The movement has grown in strength following repeated leaks of high-stakes entrance examinations for medical colleges and government jobs, which have provoked public anger. It drew wider attention after police forcibly moved hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk to hospital on Saturday.

Protesters calling themselves “cockroaches” have camped at the Jantar Mantar park for the past month, with members of several student groups joining Wangchuk’s hunger strike. Thousands of supporters have also turned out at universities and rallies in other cities. They are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reforms to the examination system and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide after paper leaks.

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Police fire tear gas at India's Cockroach movement supporters
Police detain an injured protester during a march by supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
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Police fire tear gas at India's Cockroach movement supporters
Police charge at protesters with batons. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Police fire tear gas at India's Cockroach movement supporters
An injured protester during a Cockroach Janta Party march. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Police fire tear gas at India's Cockroach movement supporters
Police baton-charge protesters as they tried to march to Parliament. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Police fire tear gas at India's Cockroach movement supporters
CJP activists and supporters try to breach security barricades surrounding the protest site in New Delhi. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Police fire tear gas at India's Cockroach movement supporters
The crowd at Jantar Mantar, a designated site for protests about 2km from Parliament, included students, professionals and families with young children. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
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Police fire tear gas at India's Cockroach movement supporters
CJP activists and supporters demanded the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Police fire tear gas at India's Cockroach movement supporters
The CJP emerged in May after India's chief justice compared some unemployed young people with “cockroaches” during an unrelated hearing. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]