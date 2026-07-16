In Pictures

Gallery|World Cup 2026

Photos: Messi’s Argentina stun England to reach World Cup final vs Spain

Messi inspires Argentina’s late comeback against England to reach World Cup final vs Spain.

Save

Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
Lionel Messi celebrates with his teammates after Argentina's semifinal victory over England [Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images]
Published On 16 Jul 2026

Lautaro Martinez scored a 92nd-minute winner as Lionel Messi inspired World Cup holders Argentina to a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over England, setting up a final against European champions Spain.

England had been on course to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon fired them ahead 10 minutes into the second half of Wednesday’s semifinal, played in front of 68,239 fans in Atlanta.

The fierce rivalry between these nations has produced several memorable contests on the World Cup stage over the years, and this encounter will be remembered in Argentina as the stuff of legend after the South Americans denied England with two late goals.

Messi set up Enzo Fernandez to drill in an 85th-minute equaliser and then, with extra time looming, crossed for substitute Lautaro Martinez to head in the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

No team has retained the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, and now Messi will become only the second player, after Brazilian great Cafu, to appear in three World Cup finals.

The final will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, as the first 48-team World Cup culminates in a showdown between the reigning champions of Europe and South America.

Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez scores their second goal during the World Cup semifinal match between England and Argentina in Atlanta. [Erik S. Lesser/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
Lionel Messi inspired World Cup holders Argentina to a stunning comeback to beat England 2-1. [Brett Davis/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters]
Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham at the end of the match. [Jeff Roberson/AP Photo]
Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
England supporters watch the match between England and Argentina, at Boxpark Wembley in London. [Brook Mitchell/AFP]
Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
Fans celebrates in front of a mural of Lionel Messi after Argentina defeated England, in Buenos Aires. [Gustavo Garello/AP Photo]
Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
Fans celebrate Argentina's win at a watch party in Kansas City. [Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
Fans celebrate Argentina's victory over England, in Buenos Aires. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
Messi and his teammates celebrate after their win. [Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo]
Messi's Argentina stun England in comeback to reach World Cup final
Argentina players celebrate in front of their supporters. [Erik S. Lesser/AP Photo]