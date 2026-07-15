In Pictures

Gallery|World Cup 2026

Photos: France fireworks fade as Spain march into World Cup final

France’s free-scoring World Cup run ends in 2-0 loss to Spain, denting Mbappe’s hopes of a third final.

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Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella celebrate after the match.
Spain's Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella celebrate after the match [Maria Lysaker/Imagn Images via Reuters]
Published On 15 Jul 2026

France arrived in the World Cup semifinals billed as the most exciting attacking force to grace the tournament since Brazil’s fabled 1982 side.

But Kylian Mbappe and his teammates discovered the hard way that dazzling football is no guarantee of survival.

France’s bright, attacking campaign came to a flat end with a painful 2-0 defeat.

Between them, Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue had helped France score 16 goals in six matches on their way to Tuesday’s semifinal.

But in a comprehensive Spanish masterclass at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, it took France’s much-vaunted attacking arsenal more than 75 minutes to register a shot on target.

By then, Spain were on cruise control, leading 2-0 as Les Bleus wrestled with the realisation that an arsenal is only as potent as its ammunition.

With the supply lines from midfield cut off by Spain’s talented trio of Rodri, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz, France were left firing blanks.

Didier Deschamps, meanwhile, will leave his role as France manager, reflecting on a bitterly disappointing end to a campaign that for five weeks had seemed destined to conclude in crowning glory.

It will also raise questions over how Deschamps failed to devise a tactical game plan to counter Spain’s renowned passing game.

Mbappe was left to reflect on a campaign cut short. Victory on Tuesday would have made the 27-year-old only the second player in history, after Brazil’s Cafu in 1994, 1998 and 2002, to play in three World Cup finals.

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Instead, the Real Madrid forward will head to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with France for the dreaded third-place playoff on Saturday.

Yet Mbappe struck a defiant tone as France exited the tournament, insisting that a squad brimming with talent has the resources to rise again, with the 2028 European Championship on the horizon.

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match
France's Kylian Mbappe reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament semifinal match between France and Spain [Franck Fife/AFP]
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France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match
France’s bright, attacking campaign came to a flat end with a painful 2-0 defeat. [Franck Fife/AFP]
Spain coach Luis De La Fuente celebrates after the match as they advance to the World Cup final
Spain coach Luis De La Fuente celebrates after the match as they advance to the World Cup final. [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Spain celebrate World Cup final qualification in Madrid
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo celebrate after the match. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
Spain fans celebrate World Cup final qualification in Madrid
Spanish football fans celebrate at Plaza de Colon in Madrid after Spain defeated France and secured a place in the final. [Diego Radames/Anadolu]
Spain celebrate World Cup final qualification in Madrid
Spain dedicated the semifinal win to their supporters. [Diego Radames/Anadolu]
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Spain celebrate World Cup final qualification in Madrid
Spain fans celebrate at the fan zone in the Plaza de Colon in Madrid. [Susana Vera/Reuters]
Spain celebrate World Cup final qualification in Madrid
Spectators hold a Palestinian flag as Spanish players celebrate after the match. [Eric Gay/AP Photo]