In Pictures: Mexico celebrates historic World Cup victory

Mexico erupted in celebration after the national team ended a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory, with street parties and gatherings reported across the country.

Following the 2-0 win over Ecuador at a packed Azteca Stadium, fans poured into plazas and neighbourhoods in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and smaller towns, waving flags, setting off fireworks and singing late into the night. In the capital’s historic centre, Zocalo, thousands dressed in green jerseys and draped in tricolour flags chanted the team’s rallying cry “Y si si?” (“What if?”) as car horns and drumbeats echoed around the square.

Mariachi bands played classics, including “El Rey”, while families and friends hugged and danced, some climbing lampposts and monuments to celebrate the long-awaited win. Similar scenes were reported outside bars, fan zones and community screens nationwide, where older supporters spoke of reliving memories from 1986 and younger fans said they were witnessing history for the first time.

With Mexico now into the last 16, many supporters say the celebrations are just beginning, convinced that this World Cup could finally deliver a deeper run on home soil.