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In Pictures: Mexico celebrates historic World Cup victory

Fireworks light up Mexico’s cities as fans toast historic knockout-round success and dream of a deeper run ahead.

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Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
A Mexico fan celebrates after they won the match [Steven Watt/Reuters]
By EPA and Reuters
Published On 1 Jul 2026

Mexico erupted in celebration after the national team ended a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory, with street parties and gatherings reported across the country.

Following the 2-0 win over Ecuador at a packed Azteca Stadium, fans poured into plazas and neighbourhoods in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and smaller towns, waving flags, setting off fireworks and singing late into the night. In the capital’s historic centre, Zocalo, thousands dressed in green jerseys and draped in tricolour flags chanted the team’s rallying cry “Y si si?” (“What if?”) as car horns and drumbeats echoed around the square.

Mariachi bands played classics, including “El Rey”, while families and friends hugged and danced, some climbing lampposts and monuments to celebrate the long-awaited win. Similar scenes were reported outside bars, fan zones and community screens nationwide, where older supporters spoke of reliving memories from 1986 and younger fans said they were witnessing history for the first time.

With Mexico now into the last 16, many supporters say the celebrations are just beginning, convinced that this World Cup could finally deliver a deeper run on home soil.

Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
Mexico's Orbelin Pineda celebrates with teammates after the match as Mexico qualify for the round of 16 stage of the World Cup. [Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters]
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Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
Celebrations erupted across Mexico as the national team ended a 40-year World Cup knockout drought. [Luis Cortes/Reuters]
Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
Mexican players celebrate winning the Round of 32 match against Ecuador in Mexico City. [Jose Mendez/EPA]
Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
The streets of Mexico's cities echoed with chants, flags and endless cheers after the final whistle. [Luis Cortes/Reuters]
Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
Mexico City lights up in celebration after the national team's historic victory. [Armando Vega/Reuters]
Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
From the Azteca to city squares, Mexican fans celebrated a dream finally fulfilled. [Luis Cortes/Reuters]
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Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
Fans covered in snow from a machine celebrate their first goal scored by Julian Quinones, in Mexico City. [Luis Cortes/Reuters]
Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
The final whistle sparked unforgettable scenes of celebration across Mexico. [Armando Vega/Reuters]
Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
Mexico fans celebrate at a watch party in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, after the match. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Mexico celebrates historic world cup victory
An aerial photograph shows Mexican football fans celebrating their victory over Ecuador at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City. [Tomas Perez/EPA]