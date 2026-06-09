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Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance

President Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden overshadowed by boos, heavy security and political undertones.

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Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
US President Donald Trump attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. [Ross D Franklin/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 9 Jun 2026

Donald Trump’s appearance courtside at Madison Square Garden was supposed to be a historic moment, as, for the first time, a sitting president of the United States was attending an NBA Finals game.

Instead, his arrival became part of the story, drawing boos from sections of the crowd and triggering a massive security operation that reshaped the atmosphere around the storied New York arena on Monday night.

Trump watched from an executive suite as the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs in a series that gripped the city and revived memories of the Knicks’ glory years.

When his image flashed up on the big screen during the national anthem, many fans jeered, underlining how sharply divided the country remains even in a space usually reserved for shared celebration.

Outside, Manhattan’s streets were locked down. Metal fencing, airport-style screening and a heavy Secret Service and police presence kept ticketless fans blocks away.

Long queues formed as supporters queued early, while others gathered at public viewing areas across the city.

Inside, however, the spectacle went on. Hollywood actors, musicians, former players and New York fixtures filled the front rows, turning the event into a star-studded night out.

Between the celebrity sightings, the political undertones and a tense 115-111 Spurs win, this was a New York basketball night unlike any other – on and off the court.

Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
People watch as President Donald Trump’s motorcade passes on its way to Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York, US. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
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Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
Fans arrive for the NBA Finals Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
Secret Service agents stand guard outside Madison Square Garden before the game. [Ryan Murphy/AP Photo]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
New Yorkers line the street as Trump’s motorcade heads to Madison Square Garden. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
Trump attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals with granddaughter Kai Trump. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
New York Knicks fans cheer at a watch party during the game. [Ryan Murphy/AP Photo]
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Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
Filmmaker Spike Lee, left, and comedian Dave Chappelle arrive for the game. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
Timothee Chalamet, right, and Ben Stiller cheer. [Ross D Franklin/AP Photo]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (#5) tries to get a shot off against the New York Knicks. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
Former NBA player Jeremy Lin, left, and filmmaker Spike Lee pose for a photo before the game. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
Action during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
Fans block Eighth Avenue outside Madison Square Garden. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Trump courts boos at historic New York NBA Finals appearance
New York police officers move in to disperse fans on Eighth Avenue. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]