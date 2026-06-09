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Kenya’s police crack down on protest against US Ebola centre in Nanyuki

Protesters clash with police in Kenya as they march against a US-run Ebola quarantine centre in the town of Nanyuki.

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Kenya Ebola
A protester is arrested by anti-riot police during a demonstration against a proposed Ebola quarantine centre at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, Kenya [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
By AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 9 Jun 2026

Gunshots, water cannon and tear gas have been used by Kenya’s police in the central town of Nanyuki, where hundreds of protesters lit fires and hurled stones at law enforcement officers as they demonstrated against a quarantine centre for US citizens exposed to Ebola.

Tuesday’s violence came as the proposed quarantine centre at the town’s Laikipia Air Base has caused anger among Kenyans who accuse the United States of shifting the risks of caring for people exposed to the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda onto Kenya.

Kenya has never recorded a case of Ebola, and many residents oppose bringing potential carriers of the virus into the country.

The centre is designed to have 50 isolation beds, run by US staff, and was nearing completion late last week.

Construction has continued despite a temporary halt order from Kenya’s High Court and vocal opposition from local politicians.

President William Ruto’s government has pledged to press ahead with the project, arguing that Kenya owes Washington for years of financial and technical support.

The US has committed $13.5m to support Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

Kenya Ebola
People confront Kenyan police during protests against a controversial US-built Ebola quarantine centre in Nanyuki. [Luis Tato/AFP]
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Kenya Ebola
Protesters carry a mock coffin as they march in Nanyuki. [Luis Tato/AFP]
Kenya Ebola
A Kenyan police officer fires tear gas during clashes with protesters. [Luis Tato/AFP]
Kenya Ebola
Kenya has never recorded a case of Ebola and many oppose the idea of bringing potential carriers of the disease into the country. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Kenya Ebola
Police officers take cover during protests in Nanyuki. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
Kenya Ebola
People gesture near the body of a person killed during protests against the proposed US Ebola quarantine centre. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
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Kenya Ebola
Police officers detain a protester. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Kenya Ebola
Protesters arrested by anti-riot police during in Nanyuki. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]