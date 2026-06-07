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Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

100 days of the US–Israel war on Iran

One hundred days in, the US-Israel-Iran conflict remains a bloody stalemate with mounting loss of civilian lives.

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100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Smoke rises over Tehran after an explosion, Iran, 28 February 2026. [AP Photo]
By Showkat Shafi, AP and Reuters
Published On 7 Jun 2026

One hundred days into the US-Israeli war on Iran, the conflict has settled into a grinding, unpredictable stalemate — far removed from the “very fast” campaign Donald Trump once promised.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire announced on April 8 has done little to stop the bloodshed.

The Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed to maritime traffic, peace talks hover near collapse, and attacks persist across multiple front lines.

Israel has expanded the war on Iran to Lebanon, inflicting on it the heavier death toll, and displacing more than one million people as Israel expands its occupation of the country’s south, razing entire villages.

Israel killed at least 3,593 people in Lebanon, while the US and Israel killed at least 3,468 in Iran.

Some 29 people have died in Gulf countries, as well as 26 in Israel and 13 US soldiers, in Iranian attacks.

This photo gallery documents 100 days of war across Iran, Lebanon, and the broader region — from devastated neighbourhoods and crowded funerals to missile-struck airports, gridlocked escape routes, and staged rallies — bearing witness to the human cost of a conflict with no end in sight.

100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
This screen grab from handout video shows a missile being launched from a US Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury, 28 February 2026. [US Central Command via AP]
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100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Firefighters work to extinguish flames in a building after a direct hit by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 February 2026. [Tomer Neuberg/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse in the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reported Iranian strikes in Dubai, 1 March 2026. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Debris lies in a room of Gandhi Hospital, damaged when an Israeli-US strike hit a state TV communications tower and nearby buildings across the street during the US-Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, 2 March 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Graves are prepared for victims during a mass funeral ceremony for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed on 28 February in what Iran has described as a US-Israeli attack on a girls’ school in the southern city of Minab, 2 March 2026. [Iranian Foreign Media Department/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
A cleric leads volunteers in prayer next to a police facility hit during the US-Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, 4 March 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
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100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Israeli tanks maneuver near the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel, 4 March 2026. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
A shepherd boy walks away from an unexploded projectile that landed in an open field on the outskirts of Qamishli, eastern Syria, 4 March 2026. [Baderkhan Ahmad/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
A giant poster of late Hezbollah military commander Imad Mughniyeh is seen as workers inspect a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, 5 March 2026. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Two women from the Iranian Red Crescent Society stand as a thick plume of smoke from a US-Israeli strike on an oil storage facility late Saturday rises into the sky in Tehran, Iran, 8 March 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
People inspect the site where Israeli airstrikes hit several houses in Sir al-Gharbiyeh village, southern Lebanon, 8 March 2026. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, 9 March 2026. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Mourners attend a funeral procession for senior Iranian military officials and civilians killed during the US-Israeli military campaign, in Tehran, Iran, 11 March 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
A woman sits on rubble across from a residential building damaged during the US-Israeli air campaign in Tehran, Iran, 12 March 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble after a strike in southern Tehran, Iran, 13 March 2026. [Sajjad Safari/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Smoke and flames rise from an Israeli airstrike on the Qasmiyeh Bridge near the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, 22 March 2026. [Mohammad Zaatari/AP Photo]
A journalist carries burned safety gear, following an Israeli airstrike on a car that killed Hezbollah's al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shoeib, Beirut's based Al-Mayadeen TV reporter Fatima Ftouni and her brother, video journalist Mohammed Ftouni, in the town of Jezzine, south Lebanon, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
A journalist carries burned safety gear after an Israeli airstrike on a car that killed Hezbollah-run Al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shoeib, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV reporter Fatima Ftouni and her brother, video journalist Mohammed Ftouni, in Jezzine, southern Lebanon, 28 March 2026. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Rescue workers and soldiers carry a victim’s body from the rubble of a residential building a day after it was struck by an Iranian missile in Haifa, Israel, 6 April 2026. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon, 8 April 2026. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Mourners attend a reception ceremony for the bodies of Lebanese state security forces members killed in Israeli strikes on Nabatieh, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, 11 April 2026. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
A demonstrator kisses a symbolic boot in tribute to a Lebanese fighter during a protest against direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon, 11 April 2026. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
A man flashes a victory sign while carrying an Iranian flag in front of an anti-US billboard showing American aircraft caught in an Iranian forces’ fishing net, with Farsi slogans reading “The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed” and “The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground”, at Islamic Revolution Square in central Tehran, Iran, 13 April 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Mohamed El Junayd, 43, who says he survived the Israeli strike, sits beside piled-up damaged cars at the site of an 8 April Israeli attack on Corniche al-Mazraa in Beirut, Lebanon, 13 April 2026. [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Displaced mother Ghada Mohammed Fadel, who fled her home following an Israeli evacuation order, holds her twin babies Mohammed and Mehdi inside a university-turned shelter in Sidon, southern Lebanon, 13 April 2026. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
A container ship sails through the Strait of Hormuz off Qeshm Island, southern Iran, 18 April 2026. [Asghar Besharati/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
People sit at the site of an Israeli strike carried out just before a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect, in the Abbassye area of Tyre, southern Lebanon, 18 April 2026. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Girls gesture as if launching missiles while singing next to portraits of Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a state-organised rally marking the birthday of Imam Reza and expressing support for the leadership, in Tehran, Iran, 29 April 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Buildings lie in ruins in the historic Saray neighbourhood following an Israeli strike earlier this week, according to Lebanon’s state news agency, in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, 20 May 2026. [Reuters]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Twelve-year-old Ali Salman, injured in an Israeli air strike, lies on a bed at Jabal Amel hospital in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, 26 May 2026. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Iran war
Cars jam a highway as people flee Beirut’s southern suburbs after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered strikes on targets in the area, Lebanon, 1 June 2026. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Iran war
Mourners carry the coffins of dentist James George Karam and his children, Theodosia and Tony, killed in an Israeli strike, during their funeral in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon, 3 June 2026. [Stringer/Reuters]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
Kuwaiti officials inspect damage inside a terminal at Kuwait International Airport after a drone and missile attack, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, 3 June 2026. [Kuwait News Agency/Handout via Reuters]
100 days of the US-Israel war on Iran
People walk under a banner bearing portraits of Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes on 28 February, in Tehran, Iran, 6 June 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Lebanon
Mourners attend the funeral of four people, including a woman and a medic, killed in an Israeli strike the previous day in Zebdine, Haret Saida, southern Lebanon, 7 June 2026. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]