One hundred days into the US-Israeli war on Iran, the conflict has settled into a grinding, unpredictable stalemate — far removed from the “very fast” campaign Donald Trump once promised.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire announced on April 8 has done little to stop the bloodshed.

The Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed to maritime traffic, peace talks hover near collapse, and attacks persist across multiple front lines.

Israel has expanded the war on Iran to Lebanon, inflicting on it the heavier death toll, and displacing more than one million people as Israel expands its occupation of the country’s south, razing entire villages.

Israel killed at least 3,593 people in Lebanon, while the US and Israel killed at least 3,468 in Iran.

Some 29 people have died in Gulf countries, as well as 26 in Israel and 13 US soldiers, in Iranian attacks.

This photo gallery documents 100 days of war across Iran, Lebanon, and the broader region — from devastated neighbourhoods and crowded funerals to missile-struck airports, gridlocked escape routes, and staged rallies — bearing witness to the human cost of a conflict with no end in sight.