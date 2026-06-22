In Pictures

News|Ebola

Ebola cases surpass 1,000 in DR Congo amid violence and displacement

Overcrowded camps in DR Congo face heightened risks, with displacement adding layers of complexity to the Ebola crisis.

Save

Women stand together and cry.
Catholic nuns from the orphanage where Vanisa Anifa, a 6-month-old orphaned girl who died of Ebola, was staying, attend her funeral in Bunia, Congo [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 22 Jun 2026

The number of confirmed cases in the Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has surpassed 1,000, health officials say, as violence and mass displacement undermine efforts to contain the virus.

DRC’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday that 1,003 people had been infected and 254 had died since the outbreak, centred in the northeastern Ituri province, was declared on May 15. A total of 100 people have recovered, while at least 365 are in hospital or isolation.

The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment, and it was the country’s worst on record in its first month. Officials acknowledge that many infections are likely going undetected and that the peak of the epidemic may still lie ahead.

Contact tracing has reached only about 55 percent of those who may have been exposed, the ministry said, leaving major gaps in the response.

“If you want to control an outbreak, especially an Ebola outbreak, you must know the index case. We don’t have confidence in when this outbreak started,” Dr Jean Kaseya, director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Associated Press news agency last week.

Violence is hampering access to affected communities. Attacks by the ISIL-linked Allied Democratic Forces in Ituri have cut off villages and forced thousands to flee into overcrowded camps.

At the Kigonze displacement camp near Bunia, where more than 20,000 people have sought shelter, officials reported 10 unexplained deaths last week and called for an urgent investigation, though no Ebola cases have been confirmed.

Advertisement

“If a disease or epidemic were to spread among the thousands of people living at this site, it would be a real catastrophe, given our already very precarious living conditions,” said Charite Banza, a civil society leader in Ituri.

Ebola cases surpass 1,000 in Congo amid violence and displacement
Red Cross workers prepare to bury Vanisa Anifa, a 6-month-old orphaned girl who died of Ebola, at the Bigo Cemetery, in Bunia, DR Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Ebola cases surpass 1,000 in Congo amid violence and displacement
Health workers tend to an Ebola patient at the Rwampara Treatment Center in Ituri, DR Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Ebola cases surpass 1,000 in Congo amid violence and displacement
Ebola survivors are discharged from the Rwampara treatment Center in Ituri. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Ebola cases surpass 1,000 in Congo amid violence and displacement
Kahindo Mireille Pierrette, an Ebola survivor, centre, poses with her 16-month old baby and health workers after they were declared to have survived Ebola and were discharged from the Rwampara treatment Center in Ituri, DR Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Ebola cases surpass 1,000 in Congo amid violence and displacement
Health workers attend to an Ebola patient at the Rwampara treatment Center in Ituri, DR Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Overcrowded camps in Congo face heightened risks, with displacement adding layers of complexity to the Ebola crisis.
Relatives of Vanisa Anifa, a 6-month-old orphaned girl who died of Ebola, attend her burial, in Bunia, DR Congo, Friday, June 19, 2026. [Moses Sawasawa/AP]
Advertisement
Ebola cases surpass 1,000 in Congo amid violence and displacement
Relatives of Angele Muyumba Nsimire, a university student who died of Ebola, react at the Citadelle Clinic as health workers prepare her body for burial in Bunia, DR Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Congo Ebola
Two girls sit at the isolation centre in Bunia, DR Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Overcrowded camps in Congo face heightened risks, with displacement adding layers of complexity to the Ebola crisis.
Dr Marie Roseline Darnycka Belizaire, left, regional emergency director for Africa at the World Health Organization (WHO), talks with one of her colleagues in an office in Bunia, DR Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]