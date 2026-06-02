In Pictures

News|Sudan war

Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts

Limited staffing and supplies force pregnant women in CAR to give birth at home, increasing risks of preventable deaths.

Save

Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
A woman holds her baby outside the registration centre for new refugees on the outskirts of the Korsi refugee camp in Birao, Central African Republic. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 2 Jun 2026

Sudanese refugee women in northeastern Central African Republic (CAR) face an increasing risk of dying in childbirth as cuts to US funding hit already fragile maternity services, aid agencies have warned.

Tens of thousands of people have fled fighting in Sudan’s Darfur region into CAR’s remote Vakaga province, overwhelming a health system that was struggling even before the new arrivals. CAR is among the countries with the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, and the influx has stretched the few functioning facilities to breaking point, humanitarian agencies say.

In and around Birao, a small town near the Sudanese border, a handful of clinics supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) provide antenatal checkups, emergency obstetric care and basic delivery services for both refugees and locals. Those services rely heavily on international funding, including contributions from the United States that have helped pay for midwives, medicines and equipment.

Aid organisations say reductions in US foreign assistance are forcing them to reassess programmes and staffing levels just as needs are rising. Some facilities have already cut back on overnight staffing and outreach activities, raising fears that more women will deliver at home without skilled help or life-saving drugs.

Refugee women, many of whom arrived after walking for days through the bush while pregnant, face multiple risks. Malnutrition, malaria and untreated infections are common. Many report never having seen a midwife before reaching CAR and have little information about danger signs in pregnancy. Health workers say complications such as obstructed labour, haemorrhage and eclampsia are frequent — conditions that can be fatal without rapid intervention.

Advertisement

Local women in Vakaga are also affected. With limited roads, insecurity and few ambulances, reaching the nearest clinic can take hours. When facilities run short of supplies or staff, families often turn to traditional birth attendants or delay seeking care until it is too late.

UN and NGO officials warn that further funding cuts could mean closing some maternity wards, reducing the number of trained midwives and scaling back emergency referral systems. That would undermine recent gains in encouraging women to give birth in health centres rather than at home.

Humanitarian agencies are appealing to donors to sustain and increase support for maternal health services in CAR, arguing that the cost of maintaining midwives and basic obstetric care is small compared with the human cost of preventable deaths. They say that without predictable funding, both refugee and host community women in one of the world’s poorest countries will pay the price.

Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
Maude Ahmad Fadala rocks her baby inside the Korsi refugee camp, where she gave birth in the street in Birao. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
Women crowd the tiny maternity ward in Birao, which has just eight beds for about 70,000 locals and 22,000 Sudanese refugees, in a country where more than 40 percent of births already take place outside any health facility. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
Women and children fetch water at dusk in the Korsi camp in Birao. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
A nurse gives painkillers to patient Amna Adam Hessen, whose baby was delivered stillborn the previous day. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
Patients sit thigh‑to‑thigh on hard benches in the sweltering maternity ward as staff say the number of women arriving daily has tripled since Sudan’s war began in early 2023, overwhelming a health system already weakened by years of internal conflict. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
A nurse checks on a woman recovering from heavy bleeding after a complicated breech delivery, one of the preventable emergencies that become lethal when pregnancies go unmonitored despite World Health Organization guidance for at least eight prenatal visits. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
Women wait outside the delivery room at the Birao District Hospital. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
Heavily pregnant Sudanese refugees queue for water in a camp near the Sudan border, where displacement, poverty and lack of education intersect with a collapsed referral system, leaving many unsure whether any help will be available when labour starts. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
A pharmacist hands pregnant women painkillers from boxes at the pharmacy of the Birao District Hospital. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
Refugee Amna Adam Hessen lies on a bare foam mattress after losing her breech baby and bleeding heavily during labour, a death narrowly averted in a country where nearly two‑thirds of maternal deaths worldwide occur in conflict or fragile settings. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]
Refugee women in CAR face childbirth risks amid US funding cuts
Women line up outside the maternity entrance at Birao District Hospital, one of the only facilities in the area that used to receive reproductive health supplies from UNFPA — the sole provider in town — before aid cuts threw maternal care into a deeper crisis. [Caitlin Kelly/AP Photo]