Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures

Football fans around the world are gathering to watch the World Cup together, from small neighbourhood living rooms to giant outdoor screens.

In city squares, stadium plazas, cafes and packed fan zones, supporters in team colours and painted faces follow every kick, tackle and goal.

Some stay up late or wake before dawn to catch matches across time zones, crowding into makeshift viewing tents, community halls and rooftop spaces.

Others watch quietly at home with family and friends, turning their living rooms into mini stadiums.

This photo gallery looks at how a global tournament reaches into everyday life – uniting strangers, amplifying local rivalries and offering brief moments of escape, celebration and hope wherever the game is being watched.