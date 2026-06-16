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Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures

Fans in jerseys and painted faces gather to watch World Cup matches, celebrating unity and rivalry alike.

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Football fans cheer and celebrate their team's match in an outdoor courtyard
Fans watch the World Cup match between Germany and Curacao at the Kulturbrauerei courtyard in Berlin, Germany. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
By Showkat Shafi and AP
Published On 16 Jun 2026

Football fans around the world are gathering to watch the World Cup together, from small neighbourhood living rooms to giant outdoor screens.

In city squares, stadium plazas, cafes and packed fan zones, supporters in team colours and painted faces follow every kick, tackle and goal.

Some stay up late or wake before dawn to catch matches across time zones, crowding into makeshift viewing tents, community halls and rooftop spaces.

Others watch quietly at home with family and friends, turning their living rooms into mini stadiums.

This photo gallery looks at how a global tournament reaches into everyday life – uniting strangers, amplifying local rivalries and offering brief moments of escape, celebration and hope wherever the game is being watched.

Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Fans gather at a coffee shop in Aden, Yemen, to watch the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa. [Abdulnasser Alseddik/AP Photo]
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Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Brazil fans sing during a public watch party for the Brazil-Morocco match in Central Park in New York City. [Andres Kudacki/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Qatar fans celebrate after the match against Switzerland in Santa Clara, California, near San Francisco. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Mexico fans celebrate a goal while watching a live broadcast of the Mexico-South Africa match at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. [Jae C. Hong/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
South Korea fans react while watching a live broadcast of the World Cup Group A match against Czechia, played in Mexico, at a public viewing venue in Seoul. [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
A fan reacts while watching the Cape Verde-Spain match at a viewing centre in Mindelo, on Sao Vicente island, Cape Verde. [Queila Fernandes/AP Photo]
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Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Haiti fans watch their team’s match against Scotland, played in Foxborough, Massachusetts, during a viewing party in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Saudi Arabia fans cheer in a pedestrian zone during the World Cup in Vancouver, British Columbia. [Abbie Parr/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Sweden fans celebrate after the match against Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico. [Sofia Yaker/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Egypt fans celebrate their team’s opening goal against Belgium at a Cairo coffee shop, with graffiti of star player Mohamed Salah in the background. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Fans watch the Germany-Curacao match in the inner courtyard of the Kulturbrauerei in Berlin, Germany. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Supporters watch a live broadcast of the Australia-Turkey World Cup match on a giant screen at the historic Yedikule fortress in Istanbul, Turkey. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Haiti fans watch their team’s match against Scotland from a tree during a World Cup viewing party in Port-au-Prince. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Paraguay fans watch their team’s match against the United States in Asuncion, Paraguay. [Jorge Saenz/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Fans at a Homeless Workers Movement housing occupation in Sao Paulo, Brazil, celebrate Brazil’s goal against Morocco during a World Cup watch party. [Ettore Chiereguini/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
People watch the opening match of the 2026 World Cup between Mexico and South Africa in Cairo, Egypt. [Mahmoud Khaled/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Bosnia fans celebrate their team’s opening goal against Canada while watching the game at a fan festival in Sarajevo. [Armin Durgut/AP Photo]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
A family watches the World Cup opening match in Vereeniging, South Africa. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
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Iranians watch their team’s 2026 World Cup match against New Zealand at Tehran Book Garden in the country's capital. [AFP]
Football fans celebrate the World Cup across continents and cultures
Fans watch the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa on the National Mall in Washington, DC. [Allison Robbert/AP Photo]