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Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence

Demonstrators denounce G7 amid escalating clashes, which lead to damaged buildings and burning cars.

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Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
Demonstrators take part in a rally in Geneva on June 14, 2026, of the "No G7" coalition of more than 60 associations, unions and left-wing groups "against fascism and imperialism" a day before the start of the G7 summit. [Gabriel Monnet/AFP]
By AFP and AP
Published On 15 Jun 2026

Police in Geneva have fired tear gas and used water cannon after parts of a largely peaceful demonstration against the G7 summit in nearby Evian, France, descended into clashes.

About 20,000 people took to the streets of the Swiss city on Sunday to denounce the gathering of leaders from the world’s richest democracies, which opens on Monday across Lake Geneva in the French spa town.

Authorities had authorised a march on a route far from the luxury shops of central Geneva, hoping to avoid a repeat of the riots that scarred the city during the 2003 G8 summit.

Most demonstrators marched calmly under a blazing sun, waving Palestinian flags and climate banners and chanting against capitalism and Western military alliances. Placards read, “No to the G7 and all imperialist alliances” and “Abort the G7.”

“I’m here because I don’t accept that this small group of leaders makes decisions that affect all of us,” said Michel, a 69-year-old Swiss retiree carrying a Palestinian flag.

Tensions spiked when groups of black-clad protesters broke away from the main march, smashing barriers, attacking upmarket apartment blocks and setting cars on fire. A Tesla vehicle was seen burning with the slogan “Eat the Rich” sprayed on its side while buildings near the European headquarters of the United Nations were damaged.

Police said about 600 “Black Bloc” activists were involved in the violence.

The summit – one of the first major international meetings since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran in February – is expected to be dominated by efforts to halt that conflict and by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

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French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Evian on Sunday to host US President Donald Trump and other G7 leaders as thousands of Swiss and French security personnel were deployed around the lake region.

Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
A fire burns in a Geneva street during the "No G7" demonstration. [Baz Ratner/AP Photo]
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Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
Thousands of protesters rallied in Geneva before this week’s G7 summit, which is to bring together the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and US in nearby Evian, France. [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP]
Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
Riot police fire tear gas and also deployed water cannon in clashes with stone-throwing young people during a protest on June 14, 2026, in Geneva. [Baz Ratner/AP Photo]
Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
The demonstration was led by the “No G7” coalition of more than 60 associations and groups, including Palestinian rights advocates, feminist activists and environmentalists. [Baz Ratner/AP Photo]
Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
A protester recovers from tear gas during the "No G7" demonstration. [Baz Ratner/AP Photo]
Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
A violent standoff extended into the evening after a series of incidents, including a car set ablaze and a bank's windows smashed, along the route of an afternoon march that drew an estimated 20,000 people. [Baz Ratner/AP Photo]
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Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
Activist groups take part in a peaceful demonstration after weeks of negotiations with local authorities. [Gabriel Monnet/AFP]
Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
The 2026 G7 summit is scheduled June 15-17 in the French town of Evian-les-Bains near the border with Switzerland. The leaders of the G7 members will attend along with the EU's foreign policy chief and ministers from Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and Turkiye. [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP]
Geneva police use force as G7 protest escalates into violence
A Tesla car burns during the "No-G7" rally. [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP]