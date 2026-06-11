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Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style

Fireworks and global stars light up Mexico City’s kickoff of the 2026 World Cup at a revamped Azteca Stadium.

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Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Dancers perform on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 11 Jun 2026

Fireworks, a sweeping light show and performances by Shakira, Burna Boy and J Balvin opened the 2026 World Cup before more than 80,000 fans at a revamped Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

On Thursday, co-hosts Mexico kicked off the expanded 48-team football tournament by playing South Africa at the steep concrete arena, officially renamed Mexico City Stadium but still widely known as Azteca.

The ground, which staged World Cup openers in 1970 and 1986, has now become the first venue to host the tournament’s curtain-raiser three times, as Mexico shares hosting duties with the United States and Canada.

Inside, fans waved flags, sang and filmed the star-studded prematch show on their phones as the global spotlight returned to one of football’s most storied venues.

Outside, demonstrations broke out near key transport routes and fan zones, with protesters denouncing the cost of staging the World Cup, tight security cordons around working-class neighbourhoods and what they say is disruption to communities living in the stadium’s shadow.

Police and security forces ringed surrounding streets and funnelled supporters through checkpoints, as Mexico City began a month of football under intense scrutiny.

Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Shakira performs during the opening ceremony before the World Cup. [Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo]
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Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Colombian singer J Balvin performs before the start of the tournament. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and South Korean singer EJAE perform during the opening ceremony. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
The World Cup kicked off on Thursday as co-hosts Mexico took an early lead against South Africa in front of 80,000 fans in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Mexican fans cheer before the World Cup Group A match between Mexico and South Africa. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
The official opening ceremony lit up the stadium before kickoff with Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy delighting the crowd with a performance of 'Dai Dai', the official song of the tournament. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
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Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Singers Shakira and Burna Boy perform during the opening ceremony. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Fher Olvera, lead singer of Mexican pop rock band Mana, performs before the start of the World Cup. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
The extravaganza hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada is the biggest World Cup in history, stretching until the final in New Jersey, the US on July 19. The tournament is projected to generate a record-breaking $13bn in total revenue. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Demonstrators perform during a protest prior to the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City. [Ginnette Riquelme/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
A Mexico fan is tossed into the air in celebration at a fan festival while waiting to watch a broadcast of the World Cup. [Ashtin Barker/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Law enforcement officers guard a barricade as fans funnel their way through to a fan festival area to watch the World Cup. [Ashtin Barker/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Relatives of Mexico's disappeared and protesters march before the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City. [Alejandro Cegarra/AP Photo]
Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style
Police officers block a street to the stadium ahead of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa. [Ginnette Riquelme/AP Photo]