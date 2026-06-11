Fireworks, a sweeping light show and performances by Shakira, Burna Boy and J Balvin opened the 2026 World Cup before more than 80,000 fans at a revamped Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

On Thursday, co-hosts Mexico kicked off the expanded 48-team tournament against South Africa at the steep concrete arena, officially renamed Mexico City Stadium but still widely known as Azteca.

The ground, which staged World Cup openers in 1970 and 1986, has now become the first venue to host the tournament’s curtain-raiser three times, as Mexico shares hosting duties with the United States and Canada.

Inside, fans waved flags, sang and filmed the star-studded pre-match show on their phones as the global spotlight returned to one of football’s most storied venues.

Outside, demonstrations broke out near key transport routes and fan zones, with protesters denouncing the cost of staging the World Cup, tight security cordons around working-class neighbourhoods and what they say is disruption to communities living in the stadium’s shadow.

Police and security forces ringed surrounding streets and funnelled supporters through checkpoints, as Mexico City began a month of football under intense scrutiny.