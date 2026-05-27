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Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice

The sacred holiday coincides with Hajj, drawing over 1.7 million pilgrims seeking spiritual fulfilment in Saudi Arabia.

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Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
Muslim worshippers gather for Eid al-Adha prayers next to the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP and AP
Published On 27 May 2026

Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Adha, the “Festival of Sacrifice”, which falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Muslim lunar calendar.

One of the biggest holidays in the Muslim calendar, it coincides with the last day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

In Gaza, where Israel’s months-long offensive has devastated neighbourhoods and displaced most of the population, many families are marking Eid in tents and crowded shelters, with little meat or festive clothing.

More than 1.7 million people are taking part in the Hajj this year, slightly up from 2025, even as a war pitting the United States and Israel against Iran casts a long shadow across the Middle East.

On Tuesday, pilgrims prayed on Mount Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad is believed to have delivered his final sermon. They then spent the night out in the open at Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina, where they collected pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil.

After the stoning ceremony in Mina, pilgrims return to Mecca for a final circumambulation of the Kaaba, the cube-shaped building at the heart of the Grand Mosque towards which Muslims around the world face when they pray.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic story of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God. Islamic tradition holds that God spared the boy, replacing him with a ram.

The day is marked with the sacrifice of an animal – usually a sheep, goat or cow – and the distribution of its meat among family, neighbours and those in need, underlining the festival’s themes of faith, charity and community.

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Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
Muslim pilgrims leave after casting pebbles at pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
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Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
Muslim worshippers pray during Eid al-Adha at the war-damaged Al-Sayyid Abdul Rahman al-Mahdi mosque in Khartoum, Sudan. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia. [Pavel Bednyakov/AP Photo]
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers in an open field in Minna, Nigeria. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
Palestinians offer Eid al-Adha prayers beside the ruins of a mosque destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
A woman has her hands painted with traditional henna as she attends Eid al-Adha prayers at the historic Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]
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Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
Muslim women perform morning prayers marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
A girl holds a balloon as she celebrates Eid al-Adha with her family after prayers outside the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
A boy watches over goats at Kiamaiko Market before Eid al-Adha in Nairobi, Kenya. [Patrick Ngugi/AP Photo]
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
Iraqi Shia Muslims gather for Eid al-Adha prayers at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq. [Anmar Khalil/AP Photo]
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice
A Yemeni boy dressed in traditional clothes stands near a crowd of women waiting to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Freedom Square in Taiz, Yemen. [Abdulnasser Alseddik/AP Photo]