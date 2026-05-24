In Pictures

Gallery|Conflict

Blast hits train in Pakistan’s Balochistan, killing at least 24 people

More than 50 people injured in attack on train carrying military personnel in Quetta, capital of the southwestern province.

Save

Pakistan bomb attack
Security personnel inspect damaged derailed carriages after an explosion targeted a train in Quetta, Pakistan. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
By AFP and AP
Published On 24 May 2026

At least 24 people have been killed in a blast targeting a train carrying military personnel in Pakistan’s restive southwestern province of Balochistan, according to a senior official.

Army servicemen were among those killed in the provincial capital, Quetta, on Sunday in the attack, which wounded more than 50 people.

The official said the train was passing the Chaman Pattak signal in Quetta “when an explosive-laden car hit one of the carriages that resulted in a big blast”.

The force of the explosion caused two carriages of the train to overturn and catch fire, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

The attack took place in an area where security forces are usually stationed, badly damaging several nearby buildings and shattering more than a dozen vehicles parked along the road.

The Balochistan Liberation Army separatist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan bomb attack
Army officials examine a crater at the site of the bombing in Quetta. [Arshad Butt/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Pakistan bomb attack
The attack damaged nearby buildings and vehicles. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
Pakistan bomb attack
A crane lifts a damaged train carriage to clear the wreckage after the explosion. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
Pakistan bomb attack
The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
Pakistan bomb attack
Security personnel and residents rescue injured passengers from the derailed carriages. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
Pakistan bomb attack
People help an injured man at a hospital in Quetta. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
Advertisement
Pakistan bomb attack
Volunteers transport the body of a victim at a hospital in Quetta. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
A man comforts a relative of a victim at a hospital in Quetta. [Banaras Khan/AFP]