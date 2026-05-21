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Ebola tensions rise as treatment centre torched in DR Congo’s Ituri

Residents in DRC torch facility over burial disputes, spotlighting challenges in tackling Ebola outbreak.

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Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
Flames and smoke rise from an Ebola treatment centre in Rwampara, in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. [Dirole Lotsima Dieudonne/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 21 May 2026

Residents in a town at the centre of an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have set fire to a treatment facility after being prevented from taking the body of a local man, underscoring deep mistrust and anger around the response to the virus.

The attack took place on Thursday in Rwampara, in Ituri province, where health workers have been struggling to contain the disease in an area with few medical facilities and where many people are displaced by conflict.

Witnesses said a group of young men stormed the centre after authorities refused to release the body of a friend who was believed to have died from Ebola. The group then set fire to parts of the facility.

“The police intervened to try to calm the situation, but unfortunately  they were unsuccessful,” Alexis Burata, a local student who said he was nearby at the time, told the Associated Press. “The young people ended up setting fire to the centre.”

An on-the-ground AP reporter saw people break into the building and torch items inside, as well as what appeared to be the body of at least one suspected Ebola victim that was being stored there. Aid workers were seen fleeing the centre in vehicles.

Authorities say the episode reflects the difficult balance between public health measures and local customs, particularly around death and burial.

Because the bodies of Ebola victims remain highly infectious, Congolese officials and international health agencies insist that burials be conducted by specialised teams wearing protective gear. Traditional funeral practices, which often involve washing and touching the body and large gatherings of mourners, are considered high risk for transmission.

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“His family, friends, and other young people wanted to take his body home for a funeral even though the instructions from the authorities during this Ebola virus outbreak are clear,” said Deputy Senior Commissioner Jean Claude Mukendi, head of public security in Ituri province. “All bodies must be buried according to the regulations.”

Such measures, however, are often perceived as harsh and inhumane by families who are denied the chance to perform last rites for their loved ones, fuelling suspicion that health workers are not being transparent about what happens inside treatment centres.

Hama Amadou, field coordinator for the humanitarian organisation ALIMA, which had teams working in Rwampara, said that calm was later restored and that aid workers had resumed operations.

The incident highlights the broader challenges facing Congolese authorities and international agencies as they try to contain a rare and deadly virus in a volatile region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, warning that violence, population displacement and community mistrust are hampering efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
DRC health authorities report 148 suspected deaths and nearly 600 suspected Ebola cases, with one death in neighbouring Uganda, according to the United Nations. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
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Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
A Congolese police officer guards the Ebola treatment centre after the facility was burned down in Rwampara. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
The head of the WHO says the current Ebola outbreak is almost certainly much larger than reported and is spreading rapidly. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
Medical staff prepare to disinfect an Ebola treatment centre after a fire at the facility in Rwampara. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
Police fire warning shots and tear gas as protesters dispute the burial of a suspected Ebola victim, a local footballer, and set fire to tents used for Ebola patients. [Dirole Lotsima Dieudonne/AP Photo]
Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
The incident highlights the struggle Congolese authorities face in enforcing safe burials for people with confirmed and suspected cases, a measure seen as crucial to containing the outbreak. [Dirole Lotsima Dieudonne/AP Photo]
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Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
The tents were completely destroyed in the fire, along with a body that was due to be buried that day. Six patients who had been receiving treatment there have been transferred to the hospital, where they are now being cared for. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
Mistrust and disinformation hampered the response to previous Ebola outbreaks in DRC. During the 2018–2020 outbreak in North Kivu province – the second-deadliest on record, with nearly 2,300 deaths – hundreds of health centres were attacked by armed groups and angry civilians. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Ebola tensions rise as treatment center torched in Congo's Ituri
The latest outbreak in the DRC is the 17th to hit the vast central African country of more than 100 million people. [Dirole Lotsima Dieudonne/AP Photo]