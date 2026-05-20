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Kenya transport strike paused after deadly protests

Kenya halts strike over fuel hikes blamed on the US-Israeli war on Iran, after deadly protests and mass arrests.

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MAY 19: Kenyan security forces intervene to disperse demonstrators blocking roads during a protest against the increase in fuel prices in Nairobi, Kenya on May 19, 2026. Crowds gather across the capital to voice their anger over the rising cost of living and energy tariffs.
Kenyan security forces arrest a person during a protest against the increase in fuel prices in Nairobi [Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu]
By Anadolu, EPA and Reuters
Published On 20 May 2026

A nationwide transport strike in Kenya over surging fuel prices, blamed on the United States-Israeli war on Iran, has been suspended for a week after four people were killed in mass protests against the increases.

Kenya, one of many African countries heavily reliant on fuel imports from the Gulf, has raised petrol prices by 20 percent and diesel by almost 40 percent since Iran in effect blocked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint that normally handles about a fifth of the world’s oil.

The strike was launched on Monday by transport operators, particularly the “matatu” bus operators who provide most of Kenya’s public transport, in response to the latest sharp fuel price hike.

“The strike that is going on is suspended for a period of one week to provide an avenue for consultations and negotiations between the government and stakeholders,” interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen told reporters on Tuesday.

Albert Karakacha, the president of Matatu Owners Association, confirmed the suspension.

Authorities said four people were killed and more than 30 were injured nationwide on Monday. Police said on Tuesday that more than 700 people had been arrested in connection with the protests over fuel price increases.

Rights groups condemned the use of lethal force by security forces, with Amnesty International calling for “maximum restraint”.

The unrest also disrupted Kenya’s main trade corridor, with local media reporting that truck drivers had refused to move cargo amid fears their vehicles could be attacked and set alight by demonstrators.

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The national energy regulator said last week the government had spent $38.5m to cushion consumers from rising diesel and kerosene costs.

In a further emergency measure, Kenyan authorities last month temporarily suspended fuel quality standards in a bid to maintain supplies amid growing shortages.

Despite being one of East Africa’s most dynamic economies, Kenya still has deep structural inequalities: about a third of its roughly 50 million people live in poverty and unemployment remains high.

Kenya transport strike paused after deadly protests
A riot police officer fires at protesters during a strike by public transport operators driven by rising fuel costs, in Githurai area of Nairobi. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
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Kenya transport strike paused after deadly protests
The strike was launched on Monday by transport operators in response to the latest sharp fuel price hike. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Kenya transport strike paused after deadly protests
Kenyan police use tear gas to disperse protesters during the second day of protests in Githurai, Nairobi. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
Kenya transport strike paused after deadly protests
Kenyan police detain protesters in Githurai. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
Kenya transport strike paused after deadly protests
Rights groups condemned the use of lethal force by security forces. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
Kenya transport strike paused after deadly protests
Police said on Tuesday that more than 700 people had been arrested in connection with the violent protests. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
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Kenya transport strike paused after deadly protests
A motorcycle taxi rides through coloured tear gas as riot police disperse protesters. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]