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Thousands of protesters demand president’s resignation in Bolivia’s La Paz

Bolivia faces its worst economic crisis in 40 years, fueling nationwide protests demanding the president’s resignation.

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Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
Artisanal miners in La Paz, Bolivia march during a protest demanding access to expanded mining areas [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
By AFP and AP
Published On 19 May 2026

Antigovernment protests have escalated across Bolivia, with thousands of people demanding the resignation of centre-right President Rodrigo Paz as road blockades leave the administrative capital, La Paz, short of food, fuel and medicine.

On Monday, farmers, miners, teachers, public sector workers and Indigenous communities converged on the city after weeks of mobilisations over wage increases, economic instability and moves to privatise state-owned companies.

Bolivia is facing its worst economic crisis in 40 years, with year-on-year inflation reaching 14 percent in April, eroding purchasing power and deepening anger over rising living costs.

“We want him to resign because he’s incompetent. Bolivia is going through a moment of chaos,” said 60-year-old farmer Ivan Alarcon, who travelled about 90km (60 miles) from Caquiaviri in western Bolivia to join the protests.

Tear gas blanketed central La Paz for hours as riot police confronted the demonstrators trying to reach the main square that houses key government buildings.

Protesters hurled stones and small explosives in response. Authorities have not released an official injury toll, but the AFP news agency reported that at least two protesters were injured.

Images released by the government showed protesters entering an office and carrying away furniture, computers and other equipment.

Local TV station Unitel reported more than 100 detentions nationwide.

Paz, who took office less than six months ago after two decades of largely socialist rule, has moved quickly to scrap longstanding fuel subsidies that officials say had drained Bolivia’s foreign currency reserves.

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The decision has so far failed to stabilise fuel supplies and has instead intensified public anger over higher prices and shortages.

Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
An antigovernment protester holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Resignation of the president" in La Paz, Bolivia. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
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Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
Bicycles belonging to Aymara Indigenous people block a highway to protest government policies and demand the resignation of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz in El Alto, Bolivia. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
Artisanal miners clash with police in La Paz, demanding access to expanded mining areas. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
Police officers detain a demonstrator during an antigovernment protest in La Paz. [Freddy Barragan/AP Photo]
Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
People ride around barricades set up by protesters on the highway connecting La Paz with Oruro near El Alto. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
Antigovernment protesters standing in a field are silhouetted against clouds of tear gas launched by police, near El Alto. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
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Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
A miner launches a firecracker at police during an antigovernment protest in La Paz. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
A protester faces the police during an antigovernment protest in La Paz, Bolivia. [Freddy Barragan/AP Photo]
Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
Demonstrators run across a street during an antigovernment protest in La Paz. [Freddy Barragan/AP Photo]
Mass protests and road blockades choking the Bolivian capital
A car sits burned after an antigovernment protest in La Paz. [Freddy Barragan/AP Photo]