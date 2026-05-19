Antigovernment protests have escalated across Bolivia, with thousands of people demanding the resignation of centre-right President Rodrigo Paz as road blockades leave the administrative capital, La Paz, short of food, fuel and medicine.

On Monday, farmers, miners, teachers, public sector workers and Indigenous communities converged on the city after weeks of mobilisations over wage increases, economic instability and moves to privatise state-owned companies.

Bolivia is facing its worst economic crisis in 40 years, with year-on-year inflation reaching 14 percent in April, eroding purchasing power and deepening anger over rising living costs.

“We want him to resign because he’s incompetent. Bolivia is going through a moment of chaos,” said 60-year-old farmer Ivan Alarcon, who travelled about 90km (60 miles) from Caquiaviri in western Bolivia to join the protests.

Tear gas blanketed central La Paz for hours as riot police confronted the demonstrators trying to reach the main square that houses key government buildings.

Protesters hurled stones and small explosives in response. Authorities have not released an official injury toll, but the AFP news agency reported that at least two protesters were injured.

Images released by the government showed protesters entering an office and carrying away furniture, computers and other equipment.

Local TV station Unitel reported more than 100 detentions nationwide.

Paz, who took office less than six months ago after two decades of largely socialist rule, has moved quickly to scrap longstanding fuel subsidies that officials say had drained Bolivia’s foreign currency reserves.

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The decision has so far failed to stabilise fuel supplies and has instead intensified public anger over higher prices and shortages.