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Somaliland marks first Independence Day following Israeli recognition

Somaliland leaders tout stability and strategic importance as a hub, yet recognition from other nations remains elusive.

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Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
Somaliland military officers parade during 'Independence Day' celebrations in Hargeisa on May 18, 2026. [Reuters]
By AFP and Reuters
Published On 18 May 2026

Somaliland has marked its first year of independence following recognition by Israel, but not everyone in the breakaway region of Somalia is celebrating its new ally.

Thousands gathered in the capital Hargeisa on Monday for a military parade and traditional dances. Excitement was heightened after Israel’s decision in December to recognise Somaliland’s independence – the first country to do so since autonomy from Somalia was declared in 1991.

“Somaliland has fulfilled all the requirements of a responsible, peaceful, law-abiding and democratic nation,” President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi told the crowd. “The question Somaliland asks the world is no longer whether we deserve recognition, but when.”

Somaliland’s leaders say the territory’s stability, relative democracy and location on the Gulf of Aden – close to key shipping lanes and conflict-torn Yemen – make it a strategic military and trading hub.

They had hoped other partners, including the United States, United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, would follow Israel’s lead, but recognition has not yet broadened.

Secession remains highly contentious. The African Union and many international partners oppose formal recognition, fearing it could embolden other separatist movements on the continent.

Israel’s move has also divided opinion inside Somaliland, and it almost entirely Muslim population. Some in the heartland have embraced the new relationship, with Israeli flags appearing in homes and businesses. Others view the alliance with deep suspicion, especially as Israel continues its war on Gaza.

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Local activists say dozens of people – including religious scholars and young men carrying Palestinian flags – have been arrested during protests against the new ties.

Somaliland also does not fully control the territory it claims. The newly formed North East State of Somalia says some eastern areas fall under its authority. Somaliland forces fought with local clans there in 2023, shelling hospitals, schools, mosques and residential areas. Amnesty International says hundreds or even thousands were killed or wounded, and about 200,000 people displaced.

“The conflict will reignite,” warned Ahmed Ali Shire, a North East State member of parliament from Las Anod, a city still bearing the scars of recent fighting. He said Israel’s involvement risks repeating the foreign interference that fuelled Somalia’s civil war in the 1980s.

In Hargeisa, enthusiasm is stronger but not unanimous. Resident Dahir Omar Bile, 42, fears Israel’s conduct in Gaza will damage Somaliland’s search for wider recognition.

“Somaliland fought hard for its independence but I can’t trust [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. He’s killed children the same age as my own,” he said.

Many also worry about reprisals. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have threatened to strike Somaliland if Israel establishes an expected military presence there.

“The Houthi threats have many people scared,” Bile said.

Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
VIPs at Somaliland's 35th self-declared independence celebrations in the capital Hargeisa. They included Britain's former defence minister, Gavin Williamson, Emirati representative Abdullah al-Naqb, Taiwan's ambassador Allen Lou, Kenyan representative Abdiweli Muhammed Hussein and Ethiopian representative Teshome Shunde Hamito. [Kang-Chun Cheng/AFP]
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Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
Somaliland's 35th self-declared independence celebrations in Hargeisa mark its 1991 breakaway from Somalia, amid renewed focus on its push for global recognition after Israel became the first country to formally recognise the territory as an independent and sovereign state in East Africa. [Reuters]
Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
Somaliland armoured vehicles joined a parade during self-declared Independence Day celebrations in Hargeisa. [Reuters]
Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
Chairman of the Waddani Party Xirsi Hersi Ali Hassan, Chairman of the KAAH Party Mohamoud Hashi Abdi, and Chairman of Somaliland's House of Representatives Yasin Haji Mohamoud Hiir attend Somaliland's 35th self-declared independence celebrations near the presidential palace. [Kang-Chun Cheng/AFP]
Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
Armoured vehicles roll through the streets of Hargeisa during national day celebrations. [Reuters]
Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
Somaliland police officers parade through Hargeisa. [Reuters]
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Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
Somalilanders gather near the presidential palace. [Kang-Chun Cheng/AFP]
Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
A Somaliland military armoured vehicle rolls through Hargeisa. [Reuters]
Somaliland marks first independence day amid Israel ties and divisions
Somaliland marine forces march in formation. [Reuters]