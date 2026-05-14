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Trump in China for talks with Xi Jinping

Trump visits Beijing for high-stakes summit with Xi as Iran, trade and Taiwan strain US-China ties.

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US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14, 2026. (Photo by Kenny HOLSTON / POOL / AFP)
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. [Kenny Holston/Pool via AFP]
By AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 14 May 2026

United States President Donald Trump is in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at easing deep tensions between the rival superpowers.

Visiting China for the first time since 2017 during his previous term, Trump received a lavish welcome from Chinese authorities.

As he departed the White House, Trump said he expected a “long talk” with Xi about the US-Israeli war on Iran, which sells most of its US-sanctioned oil to China.

But he also downplayed disagreements, telling reporters that “I don’t think we need any help with Iran” from China and that Xi had been “relatively good” on the topic.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday it “welcomes” Trump’s visit and that “China stands ready to work with the United States … to expand cooperation and manage differences”.

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump reviews an honor guard with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. President Trump is meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing to address the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, and the Taiwan situation while establishing new bilateral boards for economic and AI oversight. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. [Alex Wong/Getty Images]
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Military members yell as President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Chinese soldiers during the welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and other members of the U.S. delegation stand before the welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and other members of the US delegation stand before the welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump, at the Great Hall of the People. [Maxim Shemetov/Pool via Reuters]
BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump trailed by Chinese President Xi Jinping greets other officials at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. The trip by Trump is focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world's two largest economies. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)
Donald Trump, flanked by Xi Jinping, greets other officials at the Great Hall of the People. [Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images]
Elon Musk gestures as he leaves after attending a welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Elon Musk gestures after attending a welcome ceremony. [Evan Vucci/Reuters]
President Donald Trump, left, stands beside Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump stands beside Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
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China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven. [Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP]
BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14: China's President Xi Jinping (C), US President Donald Trump (Center L) and Eric Trump (2nd R) visit the Temple of Heaven on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. Xi warned Trump that the issue of Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict" if mishandled, a stark opening salvo as a superpower summit set to tackle numerous thorny issues began in Beijing on May 14. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski - Pool/Getty Images)
China's President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Eric Trump, second from right, visit the Temple of Heaven. [Brendan Smialowski/Pool via Getty Images]
China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R) and US President Donald Trump (2nd L) talk as Eric Trump (R) and his spouse Lara Trump (L) look on during their visit to the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump talk as Eric Trump, right, and his spouse Lara Trump, left, look on during their visit to the Temple of Heaven. [Brendan Smialowski/Pool via Reuters]
China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026.
China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Temple of Heaven. [AFP]