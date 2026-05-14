United States President Donald Trump is in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at easing deep tensions between the rival superpowers.

Visiting China for the first time since 2017 during his previous term, Trump received a lavish welcome from Chinese authorities.

As he departed the White House, Trump said he expected a “long talk” with Xi about the US-Israeli war on Iran, which sells most of its US-sanctioned oil to China.

But he also downplayed disagreements, telling reporters that “I don’t think we need any help with Iran” from China and that Xi had been “relatively good” on the topic.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday it “welcomes” Trump’s visit and that “China stands ready to work with the United States … to expand cooperation and manage differences”.