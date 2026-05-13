In Pictures

Gallery|Gun Violence

Gang violence displaces hundreds in Haiti’s capital

People in Cite Soleil neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince protest as gang violence shuts hospitals and displaces hundreds.

Save

Gang violence displaces hundreds in Haiti's Cite Soleil
A resident of Cite Soleil kneels before a police armoured vehicle demanding the police go and fight the gangs that control their neighbourhood, in Port-au-Prince. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 13 May 2026

Residents of the Cite Soleil neighbourhood in Port-au-Prince have taken to the streets to demand government protection after a new surge of gang violence forced hundreds of people to flee their homes over the weekend.

Protesters said on Tuesday they had witnessed people being killed in Cite Soleil in recent days. Haitian authorities have yet to release any information on casualties.

Armed gangs have tightened their grip on Haiti’s capital since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise at his home in July 2021. Police say the groups now control about 70 percent of the capital and have expanded their activities, including looting, kidnapping and sexual violence, into rural areas. Haiti has not had a president since Moise’s killing.

Medical services have also been hit. In a statement released on Monday, Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) said it had evacuated its hospital in Cite Soleil after intense clashes on Sunday. The Centre Hospitalier de Fontaine, another facility serving the area, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations because of the violence and had evacuated all of its patients, including 11 newborns.

The unrest comes as an international security mission, backed by the United Nations, begins to deploy. The first foreign troops linked to the UN-authorised force arrived in April to help quell the violence.

In late September, the UN Security Council approved a plan for a 5,550-member mission, although the full contingent has yet to arrive. An undisclosed number of troops from Chad have so far been deployed.

Advertisement

Gang warfare has already uprooted large numbers of Haitians. A report published earlier this year by the International Organization for Migration estimated that more than 1.4 million people have been displaced, with about 200,000 now living in overcrowded, underfunded sites in the capital.

Gang violence displaces hundreds in Haiti's Cite Soleil
Protesters said on Tuesday they had witnessed people being killed in Cite Soleil in recent days. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Gang violence displaces hundreds in Haiti's Cite Soleil
Residents of Cite Soleil celebrate the arrival of armoured police vehicles in their neighbourhood. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Gang violence displaces hundreds in Haiti's Cite Soleil
Vehicles that were set on fire by armed gangs line the streets of Cite Soleil neighbourhood. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Gang violence displaces hundreds in Haiti's Cite Soleil
A woman leaves her home to escape clashes between armed gangs in Cite Soleil. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Gang violence displaces hundreds in Haiti's Cite Soleil
Armed gangs have tightened their grip on Port-au-Prince since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise at his home in July 2021. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Gang violence displaces hundreds in Haiti's Cite Soleil
Police say the armed gangs now control about 70 percent of the capital, down from 90 percent at their peak. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Gang violence displaces hundreds in Haiti's Cite Soleil
People displaced from their homes take refuge at a police station in Port-au-Prince. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]