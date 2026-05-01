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Photos: Cuba holds May Day celebrations amid US threats

March celebrating International Workers’ Day comes amid announcement of further US sanctions on island nation.

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People hold banners of Che Guevara at a march in Havana
Cubans march on International Workers' Day in Jose Marti Anti-Imperialist Square in Havana, May 1, 2026 [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff, Reuters and The Associated Press
Published On 1 May 2026

Cuban electrical and petroleum workers have marched in Havana to celebrate International Workers’ Day, or May Day, as the government pledges to stand firm against growing US pressure which is further straining the economy.

Ninety-four-year-old former leader Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel took part in the celebrations in the capital on Friday, while the administration of US President Donald Trump announced further sanctions.

A White House statement said the sanctions would target those involved in the security services, along with “material supporters of the Cuban government”. The statement added, without evidence, that the Caribbean island serves as a “safe haven for transnational terrorist groups” such as the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

A US energy blockade has already battered the country’s struggling economy and contributed to widespread energy blackouts.

“We are living through difficult times,” said Yunier Merino Reyes, an accountant with the Electric Union who joined Friday’s march to celebrate his colleagues. “We are carrying out a very tough, arduous and relentless effort — day and night — to provide electricity to the people who need it,” he told the Associated Press.

The Trump administration has frequently threatened Cuba with military attacks in addition to greater economic pressure.

“Today Cuba demonstrated once again that this people does not give up, and that we will defend our homeland tooth and nail, even though we want peace,” Milagros Morales, a 34-year-old Havana resident who took part in the march, told Reuters.

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Crowds gather for a protest in front of the US embassy
Cubans mark International Workers' Day at the US Embassy in Havana, May 1, 2026 [Adalberto Roque/AFP]
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Cuba's former president Raul Castro, centre, arrives for a gathering marking International Workers' Day Jose Marti Anti-Imperialist Square in Havana, May 1, 2026 [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
A man holds a sign reading 'no to war, yes to dialogue'
A sign reads 'No to war, yes to dialogue' during a march on International Workers' Day at the Anti-Imperialist Tribunal in front of the US Embassy in Havana, May 1, 2026 [Adalberto Roque/AFP]
people rest during a International Workers Day celebration
Taking a break after a march marking International Workers' Day in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 1, 2026 [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel marches in a May Day parade in Havana, May 1, 2026 [Norlys Perez/Reuters via Pool]
Marchers hold the Cuban flag
Marching along Havana's waterfront to mark International Workers' Day, May 1, 2026 [Adalberto Roque/AFP]
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People dance at a march in Havana, Cuba
Dancing in Havana on International Workers' Day, May 1, 2026 [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
A man with a poster of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro
A poster of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, May 1, 2026 [Adalberto Roque/AFP]