In Pictures

Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

Iranians rally nationwide to honour late leader Ali Khamenei

Thousands gathered across Iran to honor Ali Khamenei, whose assassination marked the beginning of the US-Israeli assault on Iran.

Save

Ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
A government supporter weeps during a mourning ceremony marking the 40th day since the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
By AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 9 Apr 2026

Thousands of Iranians have gathered to honour the memory of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who governed the nation for nearly 40 years until he was killed in US-Israeli strikes at the beginning of the latest Middle East conflict.

His successor, son Mojtaba Khamenei, has remained out of public view since before the war began, and was not expected to attend the nationwide commemorative events held Thursday.

State television broadcast footage showing thousands participating in memorial rallies across Iran on Thursday, with many carrying portraits of the late leader in cities including Urmia in the northwest, Gorgan in the northeast, and the capital Tehran.

The national tribute commenced at 9:40am (06:10 GMT), the exact time Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 at his Tehran residence, along with several other senior Iranian officials.

The attack initiated the Middle East conflict that has since engulfed the region, with Iran responding by targeting US assets and allies across the Gulf and launching strikes against Israel.

Due to the ongoing war, a formal state funeral for the late supreme leader has yet to be held.

Ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
In Iran’s capital, Tehran, mourners wearing black began their rally from Jomhouri Eslami Square to the neighbourhood of the office of Khamenei, 86. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
Advertisement
Ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
Khamenei’s body has yet to be officially buried since his death on February 28. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
Ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
The national tribute commenced at 9:40am (06:10 GMT), the exact time Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
A woman holds a picture of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the ceremony. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
Ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
His son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, now serves as Iran’s supreme leader. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
People attend the mourning ceremony in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
Government supporters attend the mourning ceremony in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
People carry a banner with an image of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the ceremony in Tehran. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]