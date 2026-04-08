In Pictures

Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

Tehran celebrates as Iran, US agree to two-week ceasefire

Iran hailed the ceasefire as a ‘victory’, crediting national unity and patience for securing US negotiation agreements.

Save

Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran.
Iranian demonstrators chant slogans while holding Iranian flags and a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a gathering at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran. The demonstration followed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the conflict with the United States and Israel [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera and AP
Published On 8 Apr 2026

Celebrations have erupted in Tehran following news of a two-week ceasefire agreement that will allow for peace negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Iran has accepted the temporary cessation of hostilities, with talks scheduled to begin on Friday in Pakistan, after United States President Donald Trump announced he would suspend military operations if Tehran fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s foreign minister confirmed that safe passage through this critical waterway will be coordinated with Iranian armed forces during the two-week period.

The breakthrough came after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Trump to extend his negotiation deadline and called on Iran to restore access to the strait.

Iranian officials are portraying the ceasefire as a “victory”, claiming their preconditions for negotiations have been accepted by the US. They assert that Trump’s acknowledgement of progress on major points of contention validates Iran’s position. Government representatives are telling citizens that this outcome stems from national unity, patience, and military strength during the conflict.

The officials note that the initial US-Israeli strategy – attempting to collapse the Iranian government through targeted assassinations of leadership – failed. The subsequent weeks of conflict have, in their view, demonstrated Iran’s capability to sustain military operations and defend itself indefinitely.

In contrast, Trump characterised the agreement as a “total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” in a brief telephone interview with the AFP news agency shortly after announcing the deal. He added that Iran’s uranium stockpiles would be “perfectly taken care of” under the terms, and acknowledged China’s role in facilitating the negotiations.

Advertisement

Despite the truce, Democratic lawmakers say they will continue to pursue Trump’s impeachment, citing his “genocidal” and “unhinged” rhetoric towards Iran.

Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran
Tehran residents flooded the streets, jubilantly waving flags to celebrate a two-week ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, marking a pause in the intense hostilities that had gripped the two nations for weeks. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran
Crowds filled the streets of Tehran late into the night after authorities announced a two-week ceasefire. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran
A girl holds an Iranian flag at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, street, in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran
Iranian demonstrators burn the US and Israeli flags during a gathering after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran
A woman holds Iranian flags and a poster of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a gathering following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran
A demonstrator holds a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, street, in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran
Demonstrators holds a poster of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with a sign that reads in Farsi: "Death to America," during a gathering after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran
Protesters burn an Israeli flag at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Celebrations in the Iranian capital Tehran
Celebrations have erupted in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, following the announcement of the two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]