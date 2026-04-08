Celebrations have erupted in Tehran following news of a two-week ceasefire agreement that will allow for peace negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Iran has accepted the temporary cessation of hostilities, with talks scheduled to begin on Friday in Pakistan, after United States President Donald Trump announced he would suspend military operations if Tehran fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s foreign minister confirmed that safe passage through this critical waterway will be coordinated with Iranian armed forces during the two-week period.

The breakthrough came after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Trump to extend his negotiation deadline and called on Iran to restore access to the strait.

Iranian officials are portraying the ceasefire as a “victory”, claiming their preconditions for negotiations have been accepted by the US. They assert that Trump’s acknowledgement of progress on major points of contention validates Iran’s position. Government representatives are telling citizens that this outcome stems from national unity, patience, and military strength during the conflict.

The officials note that the initial US-Israeli strategy – attempting to collapse the Iranian government through targeted assassinations of leadership – failed. The subsequent weeks of conflict have, in their view, demonstrated Iran’s capability to sustain military operations and defend itself indefinitely.

In contrast, Trump characterised the agreement as a “total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” in a brief telephone interview with the AFP news agency shortly after announcing the deal. He added that Iran’s uranium stockpiles would be “perfectly taken care of” under the terms, and acknowledged China’s role in facilitating the negotiations.

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Despite the truce, Democratic lawmakers say they will continue to pursue Trump’s impeachment, citing his “genocidal” and “unhinged” rhetoric towards Iran.