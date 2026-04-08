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Israel strikes central Beirut without warning

Israeli attacks pound central Beirut after Iran ceasefire, killing dozens and wounding hundreds, officials say.

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Lebanon Israel Iran War
Rescuers gather at the site of an Israeli air strike in Beirut. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
By AFP, Anadolu, AP and Reuters
Published On 8 Apr 2026

Israeli air raids have torn through densely populated commercial and residential districts in central Beirut without warning, striking the heart of the capital just hours after a ceasefire was announced in the United States-Israeli war with Iran.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said on Wednesday that dozens of people had been killed and hundreds wounded, stressing that the figures were preliminary and likely to rise as rescue workers sifted through the rubble.

Israel had already claimed that the truce did not apply to its conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite mediator Pakistan saying the agreement extended to that front as well.

The Israeli military described the bombardment as the largest coordinated strike of the current war, with more than 100 Hezbollah-linked targets hit within 10 minutes in Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

Several of the strikes landed in busy commercial areas, sending residents fleeing in panic as sirens wailed and glass and debris carpeted the streets.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said at least five neighbourhoods in Beirut’s central and coastal districts were hit.

The Israeli military said it had targeted missile launchers, command centres and intelligence infrastructure, and accused Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields.

Residents and local officials, however, insisted that the buildings struck were not military sites.

While Israel has regularly bombed southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut’s southern suburbs, it had rarely carried out attacks in central Beirut since the latest round of fighting with the group began on March 2.

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Israeli air strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 1,530 people so far, and have forced at least 1.2 million people to flee their homes.

Lebanon Israel Iran War
Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes in Beirut. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
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Lebanon Israel Iran War
Firefighters at the site of an Israeli air strike that hit an apartment building in Beirut. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Lebanon Israel Iran War
The Israeli military described the bombardment as the largest coordinated strike of the current war. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Lebanon Israel Iran War
A man stands on a burned vehicle as rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Lebanon Israel Iran War
Lebanon’s health ministry said that dozens of people had been killed and hundreds of others wounded. [Yara Nardi/Reuters]
Lebanon Israel Iran War
Several of the strikes on Beirut landed in busy commercial areas. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
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Lebanon Israel Iran War
Lebanon’s National News Agency said at least five neighbourhoods in Beirut’s central and coastal districts were hit. [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu]
Lebanon Israel Iran War
Smoke rises as rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut. [Reuters]