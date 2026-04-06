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Gallery|Israel attacks Lebanon

Up to 1.2 million people forced to flee as Israel pummels Lebanon

Families face repeated trauma as Israeli attacks displace nearly 1.2 million, many for the second time in recent months.

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Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
Displaced boys who fled with their families from Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon gather around a bonfire near their tent shelter in Beirut, Lebanon. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera, AFP, AP, EPA and Reuters
Published On 6 Apr 2026

Israeli air raids on Lebanon have killed more than 1,450 people, including 126 children, and displaced some 1.2 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities. The bombardment has wounded more than 4,400 individuals.

In southern Lebanon’s Kfar Hatta, an Israeli attack killed seven people, including a four-year-old girl and a Lebanese soldier, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday. The Israeli military had ordered the forced evacuation of the town the previous evening, an area where many displaced Lebanese had sought refuge.

As invasion expands deeper into southern Lebanon, leaving devastated villages behind, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has intensified calls for negotiation. “Why don’t we negotiate … until we can at least save the homes that have not yet been destroyed?” he pleaded in a televised address on Sunday, hoping to prevent destruction comparable to Israel’s Gaza operation.

In Toul village in the Nabatieh district, a couple were killed while their children, aged 15 and nine, were injured. Multiple bombardments have wiped out entire families in single attacks. Officials report that approximately 25 percent of all victims are women, children and medical workers.

On March 12, the Israeli military expanded its forced evacuation orders for southern Lebanon residents – from the Litani River to north of the Zahrani River, about 40km (25 miles) north of the Israeli border.

The massive displacement has overwhelmed the country’s shelter capacity. Many families are unable to find accommodation, spending nights in streets, vehicles, or public spaces as collective shelters reach maximum capacity. For many, this represents repeated trauma.

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Between October 2023 and November 2024, amid cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, hundreds of thousands of residents of southern Lebanon’s border villages suffered the worst of the violence.

At its height, 899,725 people were forcibly displaced by Israeli forces back then. Most had returned by last October, only to be forced to flee again.

Israeli attacks during those 14 months inflicted extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. The World Bank estimated damage to residential buildings alone at approximately $2.8bn. About 99,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, preventing many families from returning even after the ceasefire.

Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
A building destroyed in an Israeli air raid in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
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Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
Displaced men from Beirut's southern suburbs wait to receive donated food rations at a school converted into a shelter. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
Displaced young boys sit at the entrance of a tent at an unofficial camp for displaced people on Beirut's waterfront area. [Joseph Eid/AFP]
Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
Rescue workers search for victims at the site of an Israeli air raid on a crowded neighbourhood south of Beirut. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
As of late March 2026, United Nations data showed that the escalation in hostilities had displaced more than 1.2 million people, almost 22 percent of Lebanon's population, from its south, including Beirut's southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
Members of the Taleb and Issa families, displaced from Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik, have lunch in a school turned into a shelter. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
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Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
A photograph shows a portrait of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid rubble from an Israeli air raid that destroyed a building in Beirut's southern suburb. [AFP]
Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
A child plays at a school-turned-shelter for displaced people in Beirut. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanese villages and displace Millions
A displaced family, who fled Israeli bombings in southern Lebanon, make a bonfire next to a tent used as a shelter in Beirut. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]