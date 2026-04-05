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Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

Thousands rally in Iraq against ‘senseless’ US-Israel war on Iran

Protesters chant against the US and Israel, urging the global community to confront their actions in the Middle East.

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Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
Followers of Iraq's Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a protest against US-Israeli attacks on Iran, in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera, AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 5 Apr 2026

Tens of thousands of Iraqi Shia leader Muqtada Sadr’s supporters rallied across Baghdad and other cities on Saturday, protesting against the US-Israel war on Iran.

Iraq has been unwillingly drawn into the regional tension, suffering attacks targeting both US interests and pro-Iranian factions within its territory.

In Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, enormous crowds, including some women, filled the streets, brandishing Iraqi flags and shouting: “No, no to Israel” and “No, no to America”.

“What America and Israel are doing in their aggression against the countries of the region is not a war of a military nature, but a senseless war,” said Dhirgham Samir, a demonstrator in his 40s.

“Today’s demonstration is an expression of rejection of aggression, arrogance, and injustice throughout the world, not just in Iraq,” he told the AFP news agency, adding that “this is a senseless war, targeting civilians”.

The ongoing war has resulted in thousands of casualties throughout the region since it began.

Sadr had issued calls for peaceful demonstrations “to condemn the Zionist-American aggression and to establish peace in the region”.

Beneath Baghdad’s Freedom Monument, which honours Iraq’s independence declaration, protesters denounced what they characterised as US and Israeli meddling in regional matters.

“They violate the rights of all the peoples of the region first, and then the world,” Muslim leader Ali al-Fartousi told AFP. “Humanity must speak out against these people and stop them. The time has come for the entire world to stand united against global Zionist-American arrogance.”

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Sadr commands a loyal following of millions within Iraq’s Shia majority and has consistently demonstrated his ability to mobilise large crowds. Though he has opposed various governments over the years, his influence extends into Iraqi ministries and official institutions through his representatives.

Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
Iraq has been unwillingly drawn into the regional tension, suffering attacks targeting US interests and pro-Iranian factions within its territory. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
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Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
In Baghdad's Tahrir Square, enormous crowds filled the streets, brandishing Iraqi flags and shouting slogans against Israel and the United States. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
The ongoing war has resulted in thousands of casualties throughout the region. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
Shia leader Muqtada Sadr had issued calls for peaceful demonstrations “to condemn the Zionist-American aggression and to establish peace in the region”. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
Beneath Baghdad's Freedom Monument, which honours Iraq's independence declaration, protesters denounced what they characterised as US and Israeli meddling in regional matters. [Mohammed Aty/Reuters]
Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
Sadr commands a loyal following of millions within Iraq's Shia majority and has consistently demonstrated his ability to mobilise large crowds. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
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Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
Though Sadr has opposed various governments over the years, his influence extends into Iraqi ministries and official institutions through his representatives. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
“What America and Israel are doing in their aggression against the countries of the region is not a war of a military nature, but a senseless war,” said Dhirgham Samir, a demonstrator in his 40s. [Ahmed Saad/Reuters
Thousands rally in Iraq against US-Israeli regional aggression
"They [US and Israel] violate the rights of all the peoples of the region first, and then the world," cleric Ali Al-Fartousi told AFP. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]