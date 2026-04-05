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Earth in rear-view of Artemis II astronauts

Crew nears moon on historic flyby and sends back striking images of Earth.

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Artemis II
A view of Earth taken by Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman from one of the Orion spacecraft’s windows after the crew completed the translunar injection burn to send the craft towards the moon on April 2, 2026. [Handout/NASA via Reuters]
By AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 5 Apr 2026

Artemis II astronauts have crossed the halfway point between Earth and the moon as they race towards a planned lunar flyby, and NASA has released the first images of Earth captured from inside the Orion spacecraft.

As the astronauts settled down to sleep early on Sunday after rounding off the fourth day of their 10-day mission, they were nearly 322,000km (200,000 miles) from Earth and 132,000km (82,000 miles) from the moon, according to NASA’s online dashboard.

The United States space agency published photographs taken from the capsule, including a full view of Earth showing a glowing orb of deep blue oceans and swirling clouds.

The four-person crew is expected to swing around the far side of the moon early this coming week, a manoeuvre not attempted in more than 50 years.

The next major milestone in the journey is expected overnight from Sunday into Monday US time when the crew is due to enter what NASA calls the “lunar sphere of influence”, the point at which the moon’s gravity exerts a stronger pull on the spacecraft than Earth’s.

If all goes to plan, Orion’s sweep around the moon could see the astronauts travel farther from Earth than any human in history.

Artemis II is part of NASA’s efforts to return to the lunar surface on a regular basis with the eventual goal of establishing a permanent base on the moon that could serve as a launchpad for deeper space exploration.

Artemis II
A view of the Orion capsule taken with a camera mounted on one of its solar array wings during a routine external inspection of the spacecraft on the second day of the Artemis II mission towards the Moon. [Handout/NASA via Reuters]
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Artemis II
A view of the moon taken by one of the Artemis II's four crew members through the window of the Orion spacecraft on the third day of the NASA mission. [Handout/NASA via Reuters]
Artemis II
Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows for a look back at Earth. [Handout/NASA via Reuters]
Artemis II
The Artemis II mission left Earth on April 1, 2026, on a 10-day journey around the moon and back. [Handout/NASA via AP]
Artemis II
The crew is expected to swing around the far side of the moon early this coming week, a manoeuvre not tried in more than 50 years. [Handout/NASA via Reuters]
Artemis II
Overnight from Sunday into Monday US time, Orion is due to enter what NASA calls the “lunar sphere of influence” when the moon's gravity will have a stronger pull on the spacecraft than the Earth's. [Handout/NASA via Reuters]
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Artemis II
Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch is on board the Orion with her fellow Americans Wiseman and pilot Victor Glover and Canadian Jeremy Hansen, also a mission specialist. [Handout/NASA via Reuters]