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Rains revive Iraq’s wetlands after years of drought

Much-needed rain is bringing life back to the ancient ecosystem of the Huwaizah Marshes, after years of devastation.

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Iraq's marshes revived: long-awaited rains bring life back to wetlands
A fishing boat in the Hawizeh Marsh in Maysan province, southern Iraq, after water returned due to rainfall following a long period of drought. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
By AFP
Published On 29 Apr 2026

A fishing boat glides across the waters of Iraq’s southern marshes, sending ripples shimmering over the once-parched wetlands, now revived by long-awaited rains.

Running through almost the entire Huwaizah Marshes, the returning water is dotted with patches of greenery, with buffaloes soaking in it or wandering slowly nearby, grazing on the lush grass.

Overhead, birds of many kinds flutter, their movements mirrored in the still water below, part of the protected biodiversity of these millennia-old Mesopotamian wetlands.

Years of drought, blamed on climate change and upstream dams in neighbouring countries, have ravaged Iraq’s marshes – the reputed home of the biblical Garden of Eden – nestled between the mighty Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

But a few rainy spells this winter have revived hope among residents and admirers alike.

As he sailed his long wooden boat, wearing his white abaya and keffiyeh, fisherman Kazem Kasid told the AFP news agency that “life will return, along with the fish and livestock, and people will feel that their homeland and future have been restored”.

Iraq’s Water Ministry has said the reservoirs on the Tigris River are almost full, adding that it expects water levels in the Euphrates to rise in the coming days if Syria releases water from its dams.

As a result, the marshlands are experiencing “a relative revival”.

Activist Ahmed Saleh Neema said the Huwaizah Marsh has not seen this much water in years, adding that 85 percent of the wetlands are now submerged, though the water depth still needs to rise.

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“It is good. It means that the marshes will not dry this summer,” when temperatures reach 50C.

Iraq's marshes revived: long-awaited rains bring life back to wetlands
Hawizeh is a transboundary marsh shared by Iraq and Iran. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
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Iraq's marshes revived: long-awaited rains bring life back to wetlands
A water buffalo feeds as it wades through the Iraqi Hawizeh Marsh in Maysan province, southern Iraq. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
Iraq's marshes revived: long-awaited rains bring life back to wetlands
The Huwaizah Marshes in southern Iraq are part of the famed Mesopotamian wetlands, long considered one of the world’s great cradle-of-civilisation landscapes. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
Iraq's marshes revived: long-awaited rains bring life back to wetlands
A boy rests as fishermen ride in their boat through the Iraqi Hawizeh Marsh in Maysan province. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
Iraq's marshes revived: long-awaited rains bring life back to wetlands
Fed by the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, the marshes support rich biodiversity, including migratory birds, fish and water buffalo. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
Iraq's marshes revived: long-awaited rains bring life back to wetlands
Marsh buffalo milk is an iconic part of Iraqi cuisine, as is the thick, clotted “geymar” cream Iraqis love to have with honey for breakfast. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
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Iraq's marshes revived: long-awaited rains bring life back to wetlands
After years of drought worsened by upstream dams and climate change, recent winter rains have helped restore water levels, bringing cautious hope to the Indigenous communities who rely on fishing and herding. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
Iraq's marshes revived: long-awaited rains bring life back to wetlands
Despite the revival, the ecosystem remains fragile and dependent on consistent water flows and stronger environmental protections. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]