Mourners vow resistance as Iran marks Islamic republic's 47th anniversary

Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran for the funeral of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval commander, killed in an Israeli strike, with mourners pledging unwavering resistance despite stern warnings from the United States.

The procession on Wednesday coincided with the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Republic, established on April 1, 1979, following the revolution that ended the monarchy’s 2,500-year reign.

This year’s holiday carried heightened significance as Tehran struggles under continuous US-Israeli bombardment since February 28.

“This war has lasted a month. However long it takes, we will continue,” said Moussa Nowruzi, a 57-year-old pensioner. “We will resist until the end.”

A young boy held a sign reading “Revenge”, while others displayed massive Iranian flags as supporters filled Enghelab Square – named for the Islamic revolution – in central Tehran.

Among the crowd chanting “God is greatest, Khamenei is the supreme leader”, a man wept in the arms of a black-clad woman.

Many attendees honoured relatives killed in the conflict, their faces displayed on placards, as commander Alireza Tangsiri’s coffin moved slowly through the gathering.

Tangsiri, one of the IRGC’s longest-serving senior figures and most prominent representatives, was considered the architect behind effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz to vessels aligned with the US and Israel during the war.

Later on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump addressed his country on television, reiterating that war is necessary and the US plans to “finish the job” in Iran.

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Earlier, Trump had claimed Iran’s president requested a truce, which Tehran denied. Trump said bombardment would continue until the Hormuz “is open, free, and clear”.

Mourners dismissed Trump’s ongoing threats. “We have seen Trump say things that even the American people are confused and bewildered by,” said Homa Vosoogh, 36, at the funeral. “We do not care what his statement is and what he says.”

Mohammad Saleh Momeni, a government employee, said Trump “cannot put any of his words into practice, and we are behind our leader”.

While the US and Israel initially suggested their aim was regime change in Iran, Trump has since vacillated on this position.

Air strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led Iran for 36 years, along with numerous senior officials, yet the governing system remains intact with continued missile and drone capabilities.

Throughout Tehran, portraits of the late leader and his successor, son Mojtaba, who has yet to appear publicly, are omnipresent.

“They think that they can do anything by killing our commanders and soldiers,” said Momeni. “There is nothing they can do … These enemies of ours have a false idea that we will become weak.”

Nevertheless, following antigovernment protests peaking in January, some Iranians privately still desire political change.