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Displaced Lebanese families return home despite Israeli attacks

Families travel south to inspect destroyed homes, unsure whether to stay as concerns about renewed conflict increase.

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Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
Displaced people returning to their villages following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, cross the destroyed Qasmiyeh bridge near Tyre city, south Lebanon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera, AFP and AP
Published On 19 Apr 2026

Tens of thousands of displaced Lebanese families have started to return to their southern homeland despite ongoing Israeli shelling and home demolitions near the border.

Saturday saw a steady stream of vehicles loaded with mattresses, bags and flags as families travelled south to evaluate the condition of their homes.

This tentative homecoming follows a 10-day truce between Lebanon and Israel, though the Lebanese army has advised residents to postpone their return while Hezbollah warns it has its “finger on the trigger” should Israel breach the agreement.

Many returnees found their homes destroyed or damaged beyond habitation, making them hesitant to stay, as fears persist that the delicate ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel might unravel.

The truce has enabled numerous residents to inspect properties in Hezbollah-controlled territories, including southern suburbs that suffered intense Israeli bombardment.

Lebanese authorities report Israeli attacks killed nearly 2,300 people throughout the conflict and displaced more than one million, primarily from southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

On Saturday, senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qamati offered a sobering assessment, warning that “Israeli treachery is expected at any time, and this is a temporary truce”.

“Take a breath, relax a little, but do not abandon the places you have taken refuge in until we are completely reassured about your return” to your homes, he said.

Local media and residents indicate Israeli forces continue demolition operations across several border villages.

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The Israeli military announced on Saturday it had established a “Yellow Line” in southern Lebanon, similar to what it did in the Gaza Strip. “Yellow Line” is an Israeli-designated military zone and buffer established inside the Strip.

In southern Lebanon, military and local organisations have been clearing strike-blocked roads since the ceasefire began.

In Hanaway, east of the southern city of Tyre, deputy mayor Mustapha Bazzoun pledged to “restore life by securing all services, from communications to opening roads, so that people can return to their normal lives as quickly as possible”.

“People are returning, but cautiously. We are working based on the idea that their return will be permanent. They may leave temporarily, but they will return later.”

Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
Displaced residents wave a flag with the image of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as they return to their villages, in Zefta, southern Lebanon. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
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Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
Residents drive past the rubble of destroyed buildings in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
Barber Mohammad Mehdi cuts the hair of his client, Ayman al-Zein, inside his shop, damaged in an Israeli attack that also damaged the latter's shop, in Dahiyeh. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
Displaced residents drive a motorcycle back to their villages following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in Sidon, Lebanon. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
A displaced woman holding her dog sits in her tent in Beirut, awaiting an official order from Hezbollah to return to her home in south Lebanon. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
A man rides a horse past the site of buildings destroyed in an Israeli air attack, in Jebchit, southern Lebanon. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
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Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
A resident walks amid debris inside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli attack in Jebchit. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
Two girls chant slogans as one holds an image of the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Dahiyeh. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
A Hezbollah health unit member, Ali Fahos, places portraits of his colleagues, killed during the previous war with Israel, next to a building destroyed in an Israeli air attack in Jebchit. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
Displaced residents drive back to their villages following a ceasefire, in Jiyeh, near Sidon. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
A woman enters her house, heavily damaged in an Israeli air raid in Kfar Roumman, southern Lebanon. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
An ambulance belonging to Hezbollah's health unit lies amid the rubble of a medical centre destroyed in an Israeli attack in Jebchit. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands return to southern Lebanon despite warnings and risks
Lebanese Rida Hijazi checks his house damaged in an Israeli air attack in the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]