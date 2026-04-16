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Afghan villagers turn to gold-panning to sustain livelihoods

In the rugged Hindu Kush mountains, Afghan men pan for gold dust, forging livelihoods amid scarce economic opportunities.

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Afghan villagers turn to gold panning to sustain livelihoods
Afghan men draw water from Kunar River to sift through excavated mountainside stones in search of gold nuggets near mud-brick houses at the Kharwalu area of Naray district, Kunar province. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
By AFP
Published On 16 Apr 2026

In the rugged Hindu Kush mountains of eastern Afghanistan, hundreds of men scour the rocky Kunar riverbed for precious gold dust, creating a livelihood amid limited economic options.

Against the backdrop of towering peaks, some still snow-capped in April, workers labour near the Pakistan border, seeking valuable flecks that could change their fortunes in a country plagued by low wages.

Near Kharwalu village in Kunar province – with its mud-brick homes and terraced wheat fields – men excavate dry sections of the riverbed before washing their rocky hauls with river water.

Delawar, 45, joined these gold prospectors after leaving his construction job seven hours from his Kabul home.

“There are not many job opportunities in the country, and in this way, we have created work for ourselves,” said the father of eight who uses only one name.

“The gold nuggets we find are usually smaller than a grain of wheat,” he added.

In nearby Ghaziabad, hundreds chip away at the mountainside with picks, carrying heavy sacks down steep slopes to empty onto sieves for gold filtration.

Others use yellow jerrycans attached to long wooden handles to pour river water over sieves, allowing smaller, potentially gold-bearing stones to slide onto mats. After two additional siftings, gold nuggets occasionally appear in metal pans.

Gul Ahmad Jan, 35, claims the work can be lucrative.

“We can get up to about 1gm of gold,” worth approximately 8,000 Afghani ($125) in just one week, he said.

Afghanistan’s natural resources remained largely unexploited during decades of conflict, though a Kunar official told the AFP news agency that gold panning has occurred there for more than 10 years.

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Afghan villagers turn to gold panning to sustain livelihoods
Afghan men carry sacks of excavated mountainside stones before emptying them onto a sieve in search of gold nuggets. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
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Afghan villagers turn to gold panning to sustain livelihoods
Men pour water over a sieve as they sift through mountainside stones. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghan villagers turn to gold panning to sustain livelihoods
Men dig a mountainside and sieve stones in search of gold nuggets along the Kunar riverbed. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
AFGHANISTAN-ECONOMY-LABOUR-GOLD
A man digs a mountainside along the Kunar riverbed before sieving stones in search of gold nuggets in the Song area of Ghaziabad district, Kunar province. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghan villagers turn to gold panning to sustain livelihoods
Najibullah Hanif, the province's information chief, says locals learned panning techniques from miners arriving from gold-rich provinces. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghan villagers turn to gold panning to sustain livelihoods
"Some started to dig with machines, an excavator; some locals came and asked the Islamic Emirate (of Afghanistan) to stop them because it destroys the river and the mountains," said Hanif. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
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Afghan villagers turn to gold panning to sustain livelihoods
Hanif estimates that thousands in Kunar now pan for gold using traditional methods sanctioned by authorities. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghan villagers turn to gold panning to sustain livelihoods
Afghanistan's mineral wealth has increasingly attracted both domestic and international investors, with Taliban authorities actively promoting mining operations throughout the country. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghan villagers turn to gold panning to sustain livelihoods
Afghan men use traditional gold-panning methods to sort gold nuggets extracted from mountainside stones along the Kunar riverbed. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]