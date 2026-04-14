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Maradona’s childhood home becomes soup kitchen for those in need

Neighbours gather at Maradona’s birthplace for meals, keeping compassion alive in the Buenos Aires suburb of Fiorito.

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A woman rides a bicycle past murals depicting the late football star Diego Maradona.
A woman rides a bicycle past murals depicting the late football star Diego Maradona in his hometown neighbourhood of Villa Fiorito, in Buenos Aires province, Argentina [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
By AFP
Published On 14 Apr 2026

The late Argentinian football legend’s childhood home has been converted into a soup kitchen serving those affected by President Javier Milei’s austerity measures.

At 523 Amazor street in Fiorito, a Buenos Aires suburb where the “Golden Boy” experienced extreme poverty growing up, locals can now receive meals and clothing assistance.

This neighbourhood of about 50,000 residents living in modest brick homes features numerous murals commemorating the career of the iconic number 10, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 60.

As a criminal negligence trial begins on Tuesday against the seven-member medical team responsible for Maradona’s final care following brain surgery, his childhood community continues his legacy of compassion.

Neighbours visit “Diego’s house” carrying containers that volunteers fill with chicken stew and other meals prepared in large cauldrons in the yard, while cumbia music – Maradona’s preferred genre – plays in the background.

“Diego would say there is a lot of hunger and we have to help, because the need is so great,” explained Diego Gavilan, who benefits from the kitchen’s services.

Gavilan, who collects cardboard and scrap metal, began visiting the soup kitchen after Milei implemented radical free-market reforms following his December 2023 election.

“You can’t make ends meet,” Gavilan noted.

Despite statistics showing poverty reduction under Milei, primarily due to decreasing inflation, family finances remain in crisis, according to Central Bank reports. Increased imports and plummeting consumption have resulted in more than 20,000 business closures.

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Gavilan appreciates receiving assistance from Maradona’s former home: “He suffered so much hunger here as a child. For the people of the neighbourhood to receive a plate of food is special.”

The facility operates without dining accommodations. Volunteers prepare food over open fires in the yard, distributing it in bags to those waiting at the entrance.

Maradona frequently referenced his humble origins in an area without running water or paved streets. Sixty-six years after his birth, hardship remains visible on the faces of those queueing for food.

“People are going hungry,” said Maria Torres, one of the centre’s cooks, who believes Maradona would approve of his childhood home’s charitable repurposing.

Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
Alejandro, a volunteer, prepares meat for a stew for neighbours in need at the yard of the childhood home of the late football star Diego Maradona, now transformed into a soup kitchen. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
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Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
A man touches a mural depicting the late football star Diego Maradona. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
Cook Maria Torres prepares a stew for neighbours in need at the yard of the childhood home of the late football star. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
People line up to receive food outside the yard of the childhood home of the late football star Diego Maradona. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
The second trial over the death of football star Diego Maradona begins on Tuesday, after the first one, which took place last year, was annulled when it was discovered that one of the judges was taking part in a clandestine documentary about the proceedings. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
Alejandro, a volunteer, prepares a stew for neighbours in need at the yard of the childhood home of the late football star Diego Maradona, now transformed into a soup kitchen, in Villa Fiorito, Buenos Aires province. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
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Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
People line up to receive food at the yard of the childhood home of the late football star. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
Diego Maradona would be happy, his fans say. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
A man sits in front of a mural depicting late football star Diego Maradona and reading in Spanish "Fiorito city of God", at the yard of the childhood home of the late football star Diego Maradona. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
Father Leonardo Torres, instrumental in establishing the soup kitchen, recalls Maradona's stories about his mother, Dalma "Tota" Franco, sacrificing her own meals so he could eat. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
Maradona's childhood home now a soup kitchen for the needy
"Diego said that his mother would pretend her stomach hurt so he could eat," Father Leonardo Torres recounted. "We want many 'Totas' and many 'Diegos' to leave here with a full stomach." [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]