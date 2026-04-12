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More than 500 people arrested at London rally for Palestine Action

Protest organisers accuse UK government of complicity in Gaza genocide as arrests made at Trafalgar Square demonstration.

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Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
Police have arrested hundreds of people during a mass vigil in central London opposing the government's ban on the campaign group Palestine Action. [Carlos Jasso/AFP]
By Al Jazeera, AFP and Reuters
Published On 12 Apr 2026

Police in London have arrested more than 500 pro-Palestinian protesters supporting the Palestine Action group during a sit-down demonstration in Trafalgar Square. Officers have removed activists while other demonstrators have cheered and clapped.

The protesters on Saturday faced arrest for holding placards supporting Palestine Action, and the Metropolitan Police confirmed 523 arrests of people aged 18 to 87.

Palestine Action was designated a “terrorist” organisation in July, making membership in or support for the group punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Although the High Court overturned this ban in mid-February, citing free speech concerns, the government has appealed the ruling. After initially pausing arrests after the order, police resumed enforcement in late March.

“It’s really important to continue to show up,” said Freya, 28, manager of a London environmental organisation. “It’s important that we all continue to oppose genocide. … The government might flip-flop in their legal argument, but the morals of these people [here] do not change.”

Nearly 3,000 arrests have occurred since the ban was imposed, primarily for displaying placards supporting the group. Hundreds of people now face charges.

Denis MacDermot, 73, from Edinburgh expressed no hesitation about participating despite a previous arrest. “I’m a supporter of these great people,” he said.

Defend Our Juries, the protest organisers, stated hundreds of people participated to oppose “the UK Government’s complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the misguided crackdown on peaceful protest at home”. The group criticised police for “choosing to make arrests despite the government’s ban on the group being ruled unlawful by the High Court”.

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Amnesty International UK condemned the arrests as “yet another blow to civil liberties”, noting that the police force had “gone back to its old, failed policy – mass arrests of people holding pieces of card, including today an elderly woman with walking sticks”.

The ban, which places Palestine Action alongside groups such as al-Qaeda, has generated significant backlash. A judge has suspended all trials of those charged with supporting the group, scheduling a review for July 30.

Founded in 2020, Palestine Action’s stated goal is to end “global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime”, primarily targeting weapons factories, especially those of the Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems.

Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
More than 1,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square for the demonstration on April 11, 2026, with many holding signs reading, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.” [Carlos Jasso/AFP]
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Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
Protesters call for the lifting of the ban on the Palestine Action group, which the High Court has struck down, ruling that it violates free speech protections. [Carlos Jasso/AFP]
Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
Police removed numerous demonstrators in central London, including an elderly man in a wheelchair and an elderly woman using walking sticks, both of whom were escorted away by officers. [Carlos Jasso/AFP]
Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
One demonstrator told Al Jazeera he was taking part in the vigil because he “believed in the democracy”. “I think Britain has now descended into a nondemocratic situation, and I think that is very dangerous [for] free speech,” he added. [Jack Taylor/Reuters]
Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
Defend Our Juries, a United Kingdom-based activist group that organised the protest, demanded that the government lift the ban on Palestine Action and drop all charges and investigations into those who have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for allegedly supporting the campaigners. [Carlos Jasso/AFP]
Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
The group said it’s also protesting against the Metropolitan Police’s U-turn on its policy to arrest people who show support for Palestine Action after the government appealed the High Court ruling. [Carlos Jasso/AFP]
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Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
Palestine Action is a direct action group that says it wants to end British complicity in Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians. [Jack Taylor/Reuters]
Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
Parliament voted to ban Palestine Action in July 2025 by a vote of 385-26 after the government tabled a draft order to amend the Terrorism Act 2000 to do so. [Jack Taylor/Reuters]
Police arrest 523 at London pro-Palestinian protest in Trafalgar Square
London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on X that people were arrested in London for showing support for a "proscribed organisation". [Jack Taylor/Reuters]