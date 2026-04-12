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Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand

Resisting mechanisation, Nigerian artisans uphold the authenticity of aso-oke, now a staple in global fashion markets.

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Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
Kafat Abdulhakem loops a bundle of thread used in making aso-oke, a handwoven fabric indigenous to the Yoruba ethnic group, in her home workshop in Iseyin, Nigeria. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
By AFP
Published On 12 Apr 2026

In Iseyin, a sleepy town in southwestern Nigeria, shaded spaces under trees, makeshift sheds, and narrow alleys serve as production hubs for aso-oke, a handwoven fabric indigenous to the Yoruba people.

Demand for this fabric has surged both domestically and internationally, fuelled by the Nigerian diaspora and the growing global recognition of the country’s fashion and music culture. Despite this popularity, artisans steadfastly resist mechanisation, maintaining that handweaving is essential to the fabric’s unique character.

Located roughly 200km (108 miles) from Lagos, Nigeria’s cultural and fashion epicentre, Iseyin stands as the acknowledged home of aso-oke. Under the intense heat of a muggy morning, yards of yarn and freshly woven fabrics stretch across dusty spaces surrounded by weathered sheds where weavers diligently work behind wooden looms. The craft has become an economic lifeline, attracting young people, including university graduates, who flock to Iseyin to learn the tradition.

Bare-chested with tattooed biceps glistening, Waliu Fransisco works at his wooden loom, the rhythmic click-clack filling the air as he weaves a cream-and-blue fabric. Ten years ago, Fransisco abandoned his career as a Lagos nightclub singer to master aso-oke weaving. Though he initially found the physical demands challenging, he has no regrets about his decision.

“Now I earn a decent living from weaving aso-oke and I’m satisfied,” the 34-year-old told AFP.

Aso-oke, which roughly translates to “the cloth from up country”, is a thick, often vibrantly multicoloured fabric that has become a staple in Nigeria, Africa’s fashion capital. It appears in traditional ceremonial attire, statement fashion pieces, and casual wear. Strips are sewn onto other fabrics, adding distinctive color and elegance, as seen when Meghan Markle wore an aso-oke wrapper and shoulder shawl during her visit to Nigeria with Britain’s Prince Harry two years ago.

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In Iseyin, the steady rhythm of ancient wooden looms provides the soundtrack to a tradition passed through generations. Aso-oke remains both a cultural emblem and a marker of identity. Historically, production involved preparing threads from cotton or silk—cleaning, spinning, and dyeing fibers using traditional methods before setting them on looms, with limited colour options.

Today’s weavers increasingly use loom-ready threads in diverse colours “mostly imported from China”, according to 42-year-old weaver Abdulhammed Ajasa. Artisans spend hours arranging threads on looms to create narrow, tightly patterned strips that are later sewn together into wider cloths for garments and accessories.

“This is what Iseyin is known for,” says Kareem Adeola, 35, from behind his loom. “We inherited it from our forefathers.”

Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
Waliu Fransisco separates tangled thread used for aso-oke, a handwoven fabric indigenous to the Yoruba ethnic group. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
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Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
While many weavers in Iseyin are middle-aged men, younger artisans like Fransisco are joining the trade, introducing fresh ideas and skills. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
Some collaborate with graphic artists to develop innovative designs. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
A man dips thread into a starch gel to bind and strengthen fabric while making aso-oke. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
Despite increasing demand, the craft remains rooted in traditional methods. Attempts to mechanise production have been limited or unsuccessful. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
"If you use a machine to weave aso-oke, it won't come out as nice as if it was handwoven," explains Kareem Adeola while working on a yellow-and-olive piece. "People have tried it before, and it did not work. It is meant by God to be handwoven." [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
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Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
Adhering to traditional weaving techniques causes physical strain and health risks from prolonged sitting, but weavers insist this painstaking process defines the fabric's authenticity. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
Once worn exclusively by Nigeria's wealthy and ruling class for special occasions, aso-oke now appears in designer studios across major cities, on London and Paris runways, and transformed into shoes, bags, and purses. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
"It is no longer reserved for special occasions," notes Isiaq Yahaya, a 45-year-old mathematician. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
Kareem Adeola creates aso-oke at a weaving workshop in Iseyin. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
"There is nothing wrong with your culture being worn by other people," says Ayomitide Okungbaye, the 31-year-old creative director of Lagos-based Tide Chen, who has exhibited aso-oke designs in London. "Where we start to have a problem is when there's misappropriation or people start to claim ownership." [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
Designers acknowledge that aso-oke's growing international exposure has elevated it to global status but also raised concerns about cultural ownership. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
Meanwhile, adire, another Yoruba fabric produced using tie-dye techniques, already faces challenges from Chinese counterfeiting. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]
Nigerian artisans preserve handwoven fabric amid rising global demand
People arrange finished aso-oke in a store in Iseyin. [Toyin Adedokun/AFP]