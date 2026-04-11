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Artemis II marks historic lunar return with Pacific splashdown success

The mission unveils lunar mysteries, treats astronauts to a solar eclipse and sets records around the moon.

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The NASA Artemis II crew
The NASA Artemis II crew, from left, mission specialist Christina Koch, mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, commander Reid Wiseman and pilot Victor Glover, front, pose for a group photo inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home. [NASA/Handout via Reuters]
By AP and Reuters
Published On 11 Apr 2026

Artemis II astronauts have completed humanity’s first lunar journey in more than 50 years with a successful Pacific splashdown, setting new records near the moon.

The mission’s dramatic conclusion followed a voyage that unveiled previously unseen expanses of the lunar far side, a total solar eclipse and a celestial display of planets – most notably a radiant Earth contrasted against the infinite darkness of space.

Having completed their mission, the four astronauts have paved the way for NASA’s planned moon landing by another crew in two years, followed by establishing a permanent lunar base within the decade.

The lunar explorers – commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen – surfaced from their floating capsule into daylight off San Diego’s coast.

Echoing the iconic Apollo missions, military helicopters lifted each astronaut individually from an inflatable raft connected to the capsule, transporting them to the waiting Navy recovery vessel, USS John P Murtha.

“These were the ambassadors from humanity to the stars that we sent out there right now, and I can’t imagine a better crew,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman declared from the recovery ship.

NASA’s Mission Control erupted in celebration, with hundreds pouring in from the back support rooms. “We did it,” NASA’s Lori Glaze rejoiced at a news conference. “Welcome to our moonshot.”

Their Orion capsule, named Integrity, executed its entire descent automatically. The lunar vessel struck the atmosphere at Mach 33 – 33 times the speed of sound – a scorching velocity unseen since the Apollo era.

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Tension intensified in Mission Control as the capsule became enveloped in red-hot plasma during peak heating, entering a scheduled communication blackout. All attention focused on the heat shield’s crucial performance as it endured temperatures of thousands of degrees during re-entry.

Witnessing the event from nearly 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometres) away, the astronauts’ families gathered in Mission Control’s viewing room, cheering when the capsule emerged from its six-minute blackout and again at splashdown.

The Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers aboard approaches the surface
The Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crew members aboard approaches the surface of the Pacific Ocean for splashdown off the coast of California. [Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP Photo]
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Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
The Artemis II Orion capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean. [NASA via AP Photo]
Artemis II
US Navy divers prepare to deploy in small boats from the well deck of USS John P Murtha to recover the Artemis II astronauts. [Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP Photo]
Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
Recovery teams work to secure the Orion spacecraft carrying Artemis II crew members after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. [Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP Photo]
Artemis II
People wait for a glimpse of the return of NASA's Artemis II along the beach in Coronado, California. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]
Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
Astronaut Victor Glover, the Artemis II pilot, walks off the flight deck after arriving on board USS John P Murtha after he and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown. [Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP Photo]
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Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen sits in a Navy MH-60 Seahawk on the flight deck of USS John P Murtha affter splashdown. [Bill Ingalls/NASA/AP Photo]
Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
Astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch sit on a Navy MH-60 Seahawk on the flight deck of USS John P Murtha after splashdown. [Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP Photo]
Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
Astronaut Reid Wiseman, the Artemis II commander, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving on board the USS John P Murtha. [Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP Photo]
Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
Crowds watch the Artemis II Orion capsule splash down off the coast of San Diego at the Air and Space Museum in San Diego, California. [Arafat Barbakh/Reuters]
Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
International Space Station crew members, NASA astronauts Chris Williams, Jack Hathaway and Jessica Meir, and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, try to view the Artemis II crew's re-entry to Earth from the cupola on the ISS, in this picture released on April 10, 2026. [Jessica Meir on board via X/Handout via Reuters]