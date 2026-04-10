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Six months into ‘ceasefire’, Gaza suffers under persistent Israeli attacks

Gaza’s devastation grows as more than 72,000 people killed and 172,000 injured amid Israeli violations of US-brokered truce.

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Palestinians pray over the body of Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Wishah, who was killed in an Israeli strike on his vehicle, during his funeral outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians pray over the body of Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Wishah, who was killed in an Israeli drone strike on his vehicle, during his funeral outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, the central Gaza Strip, on April 9, 2026. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera, Anadolu and AP
Published On 10 Apr 2026

Since the Gaza “ceasefire” began six months ago, Israeli attacks have killed at least 738 people and injured more than 2,000, according to Palestine’s Ministry of Health.

Gaza faces unprecedented devastation, with more than 10 percent of its population killed or injured.

The death toll has surpassed 72,000 people, mostly children and women, with at least 172,000 injured and many others believed to be trapped under rubble.

Since the United States-brokered ceasefire took effect on October 10, Israel has violated the agreement thousands of times through near-daily attacks.

Following Israeli and United States attacks on Iran from February 28, Israeli authorities shut down all Gaza crossings, halting medical evacuations. This closure included the Rafah crossing, which, under the terms of the ceasefire, was supposed to allow 50 patients and their companions daily passage for medical treatment.

Healthcare has reached a crisis point, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) documenting more than 18,500 patients, including 4,000 children, needing medical evacuation. Despite Israel announcing limited resumption of medical evacuations through Rafah on March 19, only 625 of 7,800 travellers – approximately 8 percent of the agreed number – have been permitted to leave for treatment since February 28.

The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as Israel restricts essential food and medical supplies. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the global hunger monitor, 77 percent of Gaza’s population now experiences severe acute food insecurity.

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Gaza’s Government Media Office recently disputed claims on X by Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov that 602 aid trucks entered Gaza in one day. The office clarified that only 207 trucks actually entered, with just 79 carrying humanitarian assistance.

The office added that the aid making its way in “does not meet the level of humanitarian response required” and falls significantly short of “scaled access”.

The statement noted that Israel’s implementation of the humanitarian protocol under the ceasefire agreement has not exceeded 38 percent of agreed-upon levels, asserting that “distorting the facts cannot conceal the scale of the catastrophe, nor does it absolve any party of its legal and humanitarian responsibilities”. The office called for international intervention to protect Palestinian civilians.

Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Rida Daher grieves at the funeral of her son-in-law, Samer al-Fasis, killed in an Israeli military strike, in Khan Younis, Gaza, on March 29, 2026. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
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Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
A tent camp for displaced Palestinians stretches across the Gaza City seafront, on March 25, 2026. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
A boy pushes a bicycle carrying jugs of water through a sandstorm in Khan Younis on March 14, 2026. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Mourners carry the bodies of two Palestinian policemen killed in an Israeli strike, during their funeral in Khan Younis on March 14, 2026. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Members of the al-Najar family break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City, on March 13, 2026. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Gaza's civil defence teams work to recover the remains of members of the Abu Nada family, who were buried beneath the rubble of their four-storey house after it was destroyed by an Israeli strike in December 2023, in Gaza City, on February 9, 2026. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
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Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Smoke and flames rise from an Israeli military strike on a building in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, on Feburary 6, 2026. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Khadija Abu Rabi mourns over the body of her son, Iyad, three, who was killed when an Israeli strike hit tents sheltering displaced people along the coast of Khan Younis, the Gaza Strip, on Febuary 2, 2026. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Mourners carry the body of Abd Shaat, one of the three Palestinian journalists killed in an Israeli strike on an Egyptian committee's vehicle, during his funeral in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, on January 22, 2026. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Palestinians inspect damaged tents at a displacement camp following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, on January 9, 2026. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Palestinians stand beside a tent set up on the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli air and ground operations in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City on December 30, 2025. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Palestinians struggle to receive donated food at a community kitchen in Nuseirat, the central Gaza Strip, on December 17, 2025. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Bodies of unidentified Palestinians returned from Israel as part of the ceasefire deal are buried in Deir el-Balah, the Gaza Strip, on November 23, 2025. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Six months into a US-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains under Israeli attacks
Displaced Palestinians ride donkey carts loaded with belongings past destroyed buildings in Gaza City, on October 11, 2025. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]