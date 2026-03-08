In Pictures

Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

Aftermath in Iran of US and Israeli air strikes

The US and Israel continue to strike Iran, hitting oil storage depots and refining facilities in Tehran.

Two women from the Iranian Red Crescent Society stand watching as a thick plume of smoke rises in the Tehran sky on March 8, 2026. The smoke billows from an oil storage facility struck late Saturday in a US-Israeli attack. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera and AP
Published On 8 Mar 2026

Dense smoke has engulfed Tehran’s skyline after Israeli forces struck Iran’s oil infrastructure, killing at least four people, as the US-war on Iran continues.

The joint Israeli-American military campaign against Iran entered its ninth day on Sunday, with fatalities mounting to over 1,300 in Iran and more than 390 in Lebanon. Israel reports about a dozen casualties within its borders.

Saturday’s bombardment set ablaze four oil storage facilities and an oil production transfer centre in Tehran and neighbouring Alborz province, according to Fars news agency. Iranian state media described the operation as an “attack from the US and the Zionist regime”.

Targeted sites included the Aghdasieh oil warehouse in northeast Tehran, the Tehran refinery in the south, the Shahran oil depot in western Tehran, and an oil storage facility in Karaj city. Witnesses observed oil from the Shahran depot flowing into nearby streets.

This gallery documents the aftermath in Iran following the US and Israel’s air strikes since the two countries launched the war on February 28.

Women chant slogans while holding pictures of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as government supporters march against the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, on March 6, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the US-Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, on March 5, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
A religious scholar leads volunteers in prayer near a police facility damaged during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, on March 4, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Workers inspect a damaged building across the street from a police facility struck during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, on March 4, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
The sun descends beyond a column of smoke billowing after a US–Israeli military strike in Tehran on March 3, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
An Iranian flag stands amid the rubble of a police station damaged on March 2, during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Graves were being prepared for the victims as Iran held a mass funeral ceremony on March 2, 2026 for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed on Saturday, February 28, in what Iran has described as a United States-Israeli attack on a girls' school in the southern city of Minab. [Iranian Foreign Media Department via AP Photo]
A poster showing the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed during the ongoing joint US-Israeli military campaign, alongside the late Iranian Revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, sits on a motorcycle amid debris from a strike in Tehran, Iran, on March 2, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Debris covers a room in Gandhi Hospital, damaged when a strike hit a state TV communications tower and neighbouring buildings across the street during the ongoing joint US-Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran on March 2, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
A man holds an Iranian flag as he looks at the damaged facade of Gandhi Hospital, which was hit when a strike also struck a nearby state TV communications tower and buildings during the ongoing joint US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran on March 2, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
A motorcycle passes by a portrait of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on a deserted street in Tehran, Iran, on March 1, 2026, after Khamenei's death was confirmed in US and Israeli strikes. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Government supporters mourn during a gathering in Tehran on March 1, 2026, following the official announcement of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Demonstrators wave Iranian flags during a pro-government rally against US and Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, on February 28, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]