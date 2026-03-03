In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Iran conflict

The aftermath of ongoing Israeli and US strikes on Iran’s capital, Tehran

US-Israeli strikes on Iran kill almost 800 people as blasts hit Tehran and other cities over four days of war.

Joint US-Israeli attacks damage Gandi Hospital in Tehran
Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran was damaged on March 1, 2026, when a strike was carried out near it during the US-Israeli war on Iran. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
By AFP, Anadolu and Reuters
Published On 3 Mar 2026

Save

Explosions have rung out across Tehran as the war entered its fourth day with the United States and Israel continuing to pound Iran’s capital and numerous other cities and locations after the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran continued on Tuesday to retaliate against Israel and throughout the Gulf where nations host US assets.

At least 787 people have been killed in US-Israeli strikes on a minimum of 131 cities across Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday.

Israel’s military said it had “struck and dismantled” the headquarters of Iran’s state radio and television broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), accusing it of “calling for the destruction of the State of Israel and for the use of nuclear weapons”.

In a post on Telegram, IRIB reported explosions near its headquarters in Tehran but said there had been no disruption to its operations.

Tehran’s streets have been largely deserted as people take shelter during the air strikes.

Iranian media also reported explosions in the city of Karaj, just outside Tehran, as well as in the central city of Isfahan.

Iran held a mass funeral on Tuesday for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed on Saturday in what Iran said was a US-Israeli attack on a school in the southern city of Minab.

Joint US-Israeli attacks damage Gandi Hospital in Tehran
Debris is scattered across wards and medical units after Gandhi Hospital and surrounding structures sustained heavy damage. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Joint US-Israeli attacks damage Gandi Hospital in Tehran
Gandhi Hospital officials say the facility was fully evacuated and patients were transferred to other hospitals across Tehran. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
Heavily damaged structures in Tehran following US-Israeli attacks
Residents inspect the aftermath of Israeli and US air strikes at Nilufar Square in the heart of the Iranian capital. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
Joint US-Israeli attacks damage Gandi Hospital in Tehran
Buildings on Nilufar Square have sustained heavy damage. [AFP]
Heavily damaged structures in Tehran following US-Israeli attacks
Few people are on the streets of Tehran, a city of nine million people, as Israel and the US conduct the war. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
A view of debris following an Israeli and U.S. strike on Motahari Hospital
Motahari Hospital in Tehran also has been damaged as Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Israel and the US “continue to indiscriminately strike residential areas, sparing neither hospitals, schools, Red Crescent facilities, nor cultural monuments”.[Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
Advertisement
A view of debris following an Israeli and U.S. strike on Motahari Hospital
Pir Hossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, wrote that monitoring and support mechanisms outlined in the Geneva Conventions must be invoked and called for condemnation of attacks on educational and medical centres. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
Firefighters and officials work in a residential area near Nilufar Square after an air strike in Tehran. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]