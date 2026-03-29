In Pictures

Gallery|Israel attacks Lebanon

Lebanon’s Catholics observe Palm Sunday under looming threat of war

Lebanese Christians mark Palm Sunday with prayers, stressing shared hardships for all communities amid Israel’s war.

Save

Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
Catholic worshipers carry their children on their shoulders as they march in a procession during a Palm Sunday mass in Beirut, Lebanon in front of a poster that reads, in Arabic, 'Honour, sacrifice and loyalty'. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 29 Mar 2026

As Christians gathered in churches across Lebanon on Palm Sunday to commemorate Jesus’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah cast a sombre shadow over the celebrations.

A Maronite Catholic church near Dahiyeh in Beirut’s southern suburbs was filled to capacity, despite its proximity to the once-bustling district – now largely deserted following Israeli evacuation orders and ongoing air strikes. In the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, nearly cut off from the rest of the country by Israeli bombings that destroyed nearby bridges, church bells tolled, and choral music filled the air.

Worshippers prayed earnestly for peace, even as Lebanon’s history of sectarian tensions, rooted in the 1975–1990 civil war between Christians and Muslims, remained a poignant backdrop. Today, congregants underscore that all Lebanese people are enduring the consequences of the intensifying Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

“There’s no bombing here right now, but no one is safe from this—not the Christians, not anyone,” said Mahia Jamus, a 20-year-old university student in Beirut. “No one is spared from its effects.”

In Tyre, where many residents have stayed despite Israeli evacuation orders, Christians sought solace in preserving their sacred traditions amid the devastation surrounding them.

“Amid the wars, the tragedies, and the destruction happening around us, we remain on our land,” said Roseth Katra, 41, speaking from the centuries-old stone church in Tyre. “Today is Palm Sunday, and we are celebrating.”

Advertisement

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, at least 1,238 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2 amid the rapidly widening regional conflict now entering a second month.

Israeli troops have launched a ground invasion, advancing towards the Litani River. Hezbollah has claimed dozens of operations against Israeli forces in the past 24 hours.

Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
Worshipers walk in a procession during a Palm Sunday mass at the Our Lady of Hadat Church in Beirut, Lebanon. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
Georges Iskandar, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tyre for the Melkite Greek Catholic Church, presides over a Palm Sunday mass at Saint Thomas Cathedral, in the southern port city of Tyre, south Lebanon. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
Worshipers attend a Palm Sunday mass procession at Saint Thomas Cathedral in Tyre. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
Worshipers light candles in the procession at Saint Thomas Cathedral. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
A Christian woman takes pictures of her daughters outside a church, as they celebrate Palm Sunday in Tyre. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
A woman walks in one of the Christian alleys on her way to attend Palm Sunday mass at Saint Thomas Cathedral in Tyre. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
A Catholic woman kneels beside her dog at the entrance of a church during a Palm Sunday mass in Beirut. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
Worshippers shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they arrive at a church to attend a Palm Sunday mass in Beirut. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Palm Sunday celebrations endure amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon
A priest blesses the palm branches held by the worshippers during a Palm Sunday mass at the Our Lady of Hadat Church in Beirut, Lebanon. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]