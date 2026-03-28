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Photos: ‘No Kings’ protests erupt across the US, with a Minnesota focus

Saturday’s rallies mark the third round of ‘No Kings’ protests since President Trump took office for a second term.

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Marchers near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC
Demonstrators gather for a 'No Kings' march in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 28 Mar 2026

Demonstrators are hitting the streets of cities across the United States for the first “No Kings” protest since the joint US and Israeli war against Iran began one month ago.

Saturday’s marches and rallies mark the third round of nationwide “No Kings” protests since President Donald Trump took office for a second term.

According to the “No Kings” website, more than 3,300 events are planned across all 50 states, with large crowds expected in cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Washington, DC. Parallel events are happening internationally in cities such as Rome, Paris, and Berlin.

Organisers, however, are aiming to rally voters outside of the US’s major metropolises, in areas that tend to skew conservative. They say that roughly two-thirds of participants are expected to take part in events outside of major city centres.

“The defining story of this Saturday’s mobilisation is not just how many people are protesting, but where they are protesting,” said Leah Greenberg, cofounder of the progressive nonprofit Indivisible, which started the “No Kings” movement last year.

The main event, however, is set to take place in the Minneapolis-St Paul area of Minnesota, known as the Twin Cities.

The midwestern state became a focal point for Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown in December, when he launched Operation Metro Surge.

That operation saw more than 3,000 of federal immigration agents descend on the Twin Cities, where they were accused of using excessive force to conduct deportation raids.

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In January, agents shot and killed two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, prompting nationwide outrage and calls for reform. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed as a result of the operation, which was wound down in February.

Saturday’s protest will commemorate those deaths in Minnesota, with speeches, concerts and appearances from activists, labour leaders and politicians.

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders is expected to address attendees, and rock icon Bruce Springsteen will perform at the event, along with folk singer Joan Baez.

Already, early on Saturday, marchers in Washington, DC, gathered around landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, holding signs and waving papier-mache effigies of the Trump administration.

The previous two “No Kings” marches took place in June and October and drew millions of people. Trump responded to the October protest by posting an AI-generated video depicting himself dumping faeces on the protesters.

The US is currently in the midst of campaigns for its pivotal midterm elections in November, which will see Trump’s Republican Party seek to defend its majorities in both chambers of Congress.

People gather at Western Park before the "No Kings" protest Saturday, March 28, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Tom Baker)
'No Kings' organisers have made the metropolis of Minneapolis-St Paul, Minnesota, the site of their flagship protest on Saturday. [Tom Baker/AP Photo]
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A dressed-up demonstrator, with the words "Uncle Scam" on their costume, on the day of "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies, in New York City, New York, U.S., March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A demonstrator dressed up as 'Uncle Scam' attends a 'No Kings' protest in New York City on Saturday. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Jumaane Williams, New York City Public Advocate, attend a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies, in New York City, New York, U.S., March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams were among the officials at the 'No Kings' rally in New York City. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
A protester wearing a paper crown arrives for the "No Kings" national day of protest in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 28, 2026.
A protester wears a paper crown to the 'No Kings' rally in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 28. [AFP]
Marchers in Washington DC
In Washington, DC, protesters hold aloft a papier-mache head representing Trump in a crown. [Leah Millis/Reuters]
Marchers in Washington DC hold a 'no kings' sign
The 'No Kings' march was designed as a demonstration against what activists considered a swerve towards authoritarianism under Trump. [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
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A protester holds a sign of a legal observer shot and killed by federal immigration agents
Demonstrators — some carrying pictures of Alex Pretti and Renee Good — gather outside Saint Paul College before the 'No Kings' protest in St Paul, Minnesota. [Joe Scheller/AP Photo]
Marchers in Italy demonstrate against Donald Trump
The 'No Kings' march on Saturday was echoed by international antiwar demonstrations, including this one in Rome, Italy. [Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]
marchers cross a bridge in Washington DC
Demonstrators march across Memorial Bridge during the 'No Kings' protest in Washington, DC. [Allison Robbert/AP Photo]
A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty at an anti-trump protest in Paris
A woman dresses as the Statue of Liberty for the 'No Kings' protest in Paris, France, on Saturday. [Aurelien Morissard/AP Photo]
Demonstrators in Washington DC with the Washington Monument in the background
'No Kings' demonstrators gather around the reflecting pool on the National Mall in Washington, DC, a site historically associated with major US protests. [Leah Millis/Reuters]
a protester disguised as Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit
A person disguised as US President Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit gestures a thumbs-up in New York City on March 28. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Demonstrators with caricatures of various members of the Trump administration
Demonstrators in Washington, DC, wave effigies depicting key Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]
A protester holds a sign at an anti-Trump rally
In St Paul, Minnesota, Demi Richardson, 30, holds a playful placard — poking fun at the local accent — at a local 'No Kings' protest. [Erica Dischino/Reuters]
Demonstrators attend a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies, in St. Paul, Minnesota, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Evans
One demonstrator in St Paul, Minnesota, dressed up in a US Revolutionary War costume for the 'No Kings' rally. [Tim Evans/Reuters]