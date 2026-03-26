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More than one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon

More than 250,000 people flee Lebanon in two weeks, with 125,000 crossing into Syria, including 7,000 Lebanese citizens.

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Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
A man with his wife, displaced from Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, shelter from the rain inside a tent along the coast in Beirut. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera, AP and Reuters
Published On 26 Mar 2026

The Israeli military has issued expanded leave-or-die threats for Lebanese residents, mandating that all individuals south of the Zahrani River relocate north immediately. An Israeli spokesperson warned that those who fail to comply “may endanger their lives due to Israeli military activity.”

This directive represents a significant escalation in Israel’s forced evacuation threats targeting alleged Hezbollah positions. The forced evacuation zone now extends from the Litani River to areas beyond the Zahrani River, approximately 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Israeli border. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, these orders cover more than 1,470 square kilometres (568sq miles) – about 14 percent of Lebanon’s territory – and affect more than 100 towns and villages.

At the same time, Israeli ground forces are bolstering their presence in southern Lebanon, with officials stating the goal is to establish a “buffer zone.”

The humanitarian impact has been devastating. Within just two weeks, more than 18 percent of Lebanon’s population – more than one million people – has been displaced. Data from the International Organization for Migration indicates that 1,049,328 individuals have been registered as displaced, with 132,742 residing in overcrowded collective shelters. As shelter capacities are overwhelmed, many families have no choice but to sleep on streets, in vehicles, or in public spaces.

The crisis has also prompted a significant exodus from Lebanon. In the past two weeks, more than 250,000 people have fled the country, marking a 40 percent increase since late February. By March 17, more than 125,000 individuals – nearly half of them children – had crossed into Syria. While the majority are Syrian nationals, approximately 7,000 Lebanese citizens have also fled.

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Further complicating the threatened civilians’ efforts to flee, Israel has destroyed bridges across the Litani River, cutting off vital infrastructure that connects southern Lebanon to the rest of the country.

Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
A displaced family sits next to a bonfire in a temporary encampment, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US-Israeli war on Iran continues, in Beirut. [Raghed Waked/Reuters]
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Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
A man checks a destroyed building that was hit in an Israeli air strike in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
Yasmin holds her brother Ali, both displaced from Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, as they shelter from the rain inside a tent along the coast in Beirut. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
A paramedic walks among the rubble at a site damaged in an Israeli strike, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, in Nabatieh, Lebanon. [Yara Nardi/Reuters]
Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
In recent weeks, Israel has repeatedly issued forced evacuation threats for parts of southern Lebanon where it says it is attacking Hezbollah, displacing some 18 percent of the country’s population. [Raghed Waked/Reuters]
Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
Israeli tanks and military vehicles near the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on March 26, 2026. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
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Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
Zahra, 6, displaced from Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, sits inside a tent used as a shelter along the beachfront in Beiru. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
Smoke and flames rise from an Israeli air strike that hit the Qasmiyeh Bridge near the coastal city of Tyre. [Mohammad Zaatari/AP Photo]
Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
A woman who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon sits outside a tent used as a shelter in Beirut. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Over one million displaced by Israel’s evacuations in Lebanon
Members of a family, who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, sit around a bonfire outside a tent used as a shelter in Beirut [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]