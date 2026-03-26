The Israeli military has issued expanded leave-or-die threats for Lebanese residents, mandating that all individuals south of the Zahrani River relocate north immediately. An Israeli spokesperson warned that those who fail to comply “may endanger their lives due to Israeli military activity.”

This directive represents a significant escalation in Israel’s forced evacuation threats targeting alleged Hezbollah positions. The forced evacuation zone now extends from the Litani River to areas beyond the Zahrani River, approximately 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Israeli border. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, these orders cover more than 1,470 square kilometres (568sq miles) – about 14 percent of Lebanon’s territory – and affect more than 100 towns and villages.

At the same time, Israeli ground forces are bolstering their presence in southern Lebanon, with officials stating the goal is to establish a “buffer zone.”

The humanitarian impact has been devastating. Within just two weeks, more than 18 percent of Lebanon’s population – more than one million people – has been displaced. Data from the International Organization for Migration indicates that 1,049,328 individuals have been registered as displaced, with 132,742 residing in overcrowded collective shelters. As shelter capacities are overwhelmed, many families have no choice but to sleep on streets, in vehicles, or in public spaces.

The crisis has also prompted a significant exodus from Lebanon. In the past two weeks, more than 250,000 people have fled the country, marking a 40 percent increase since late February. By March 17, more than 125,000 individuals – nearly half of them children – had crossed into Syria. While the majority are Syrian nationals, approximately 7,000 Lebanese citizens have also fled.

Advertisement

Further complicating the threatened civilians’ efforts to flee, Israel has destroyed bridges across the Litani River, cutting off vital infrastructure that connects southern Lebanon to the rest of the country.