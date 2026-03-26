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Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

Manila’s streets empty as fuel prices surge amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Empty streets expose another crisis as Filipinos battle soaring oil prices, dwindling incomes and a stagnating economy.

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A sharp increase in prices of basic commodities and the possible loss of employment for thousands of people due to the fuel price hike have raised the spectre of stagflation in the Philippines.
A sharp increase in prices of basic commodities and the possible loss of employment for thousands of people due to the fuel price hike have raised the spectre of stagflation in the Philippines [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
By Ted Regencia
Published On 26 Mar 2026

Manila, Philippines – For years, Metro Manila’s transport congestion has been notorious, ranking worst globally in 2024, according to the TomTom traffic index. In 2021, an AltMobility and Friedrich Naumann Foundation study found that commuters spent 188 hours sitting in traffic in a year, translating to half a billion dollars in losses to the economy.

These days, however, a 26km (16.2 miles) drive from the Manila airport to the Quezon City Hall could be a 45-minute breeze, instead of the typical two hours, according to Google Maps. But it has nothing to do with the country’s transport experts magically solving the decades-old problem.

Since the United States and Israel launched their joint military operation against Iran almost a month ago, fuel prices have surged at a dizzying pace, suddenly emptying the streets of the Philippine capital of many vehicles – harking back to the COVID lockdown five years ago.

On a typical Wednesday, the Baclaran Church in Manila is bursting at the seams. Jasmine flower vendors jostle for position with barbecue sellers and transport barkers, amid a steady flow of congregants. It’s a weekly routine for many Catholic devotees.

But on the first day of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s yearlong national energy emergency declaration on March 25, the usual festive chaos outside the Romanesque-style shrine was almost gone, the honking of public transport vehicles. called jeepneys, muted. The advent of Holy Week, commemorating Jesus’ suffering and death, one of the holiest holidays for Filipinos, added even more gloom.

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Outside the church complex, parking attendant Ruben, 27, stood as he waited for more customers. He had been working for more than 12 hours since three in the morning on Wednesday, and barely earned about $6 in tips, less than half his usual collection. That means emptier stomachs for his family, he said.

Emily Ruado, 59, a mother of four children, has the same dilemma. The paper napkin vendor told Al Jazeera that from a daily income equivalent to $10, her take-home money after the oil price hike has shrunk to about $5. “We’re barely surviving,” she said.

Ruben and Emily’s financial quandary reflects an even bigger headache for the Philippines, as worries of a sharp increase in prices of basic goods and sudden loss of employment for thousands of people could quickly lead to a stagnating economy. Just before the Iran war began, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was predicted to grow at 5 percent. That is becoming more unlikely now.

Meanwhile, as fewer buses, jeepneys and ride-hailing vehicles ply the streets, commuters making use of Manila’s limited railway network have swelled, creating bottlenecks during rush hour at metro stations – exposing the acute insufficiency of the train system, while also reminding the public of the multibillion-dollar infrastructure corruption scandal still roiling the country.

In a bid to ease the economic pain for commuters due to the fuel price increase, the government has slashed in half train fares starting last Monday, March 23.
In a bid to ease the economic pain for commuters due to the fuel price increase, the government has slashed train fares in half. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
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Roxas Boulevard, one of the oldest streets of Metro Manila, during rush hour on Wednesday, the day Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos' national energy emergency declaration took effect.
Roxas Boulevard, one of the oldest streets of Metro Manila, during rush hour on Wednesday, the day Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's national energy emergency declaration took effect. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
A Catholic devotee prays at Manila's Baclaran Church, which typically attracts thousands every Wednesday, but which was been left significantly quieter as the country faces a fuel price crunch.
A Catholic devotee prays at Manila's Baclaran Church, which typically attracts thousands every Wednesday, but which was been left significantly quieter as the country faces a fuel price crunch. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
As fewer buses, jeepneys and ride-hailing vehicles ply the streets due to the fuel price hike, more commuters have been forced to use Manila's railway system, creating bottlenecks during rush hour while exposing the acute insufficiency of the train network.
As fewer buses, jeepneys and ride-hailing vehicles ply the streets due to the fuel price hike, more commuters have been forced to use Manila's railway system, creating bottlenecks during rush hour while exposing the acute insufficiency of the train network. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
Outside Baclaran Church, the usual festive chaos during Wednesdays when thousands flock to the Catholic shrine, have been replaced with a more sombre display of devotion.
Outside Baclaran Church, the usual festive chaos during Wednesdays when thousands flock to the Catholic shrine, have been replaced with a more sombre display of devotion. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
Emily Ruado, 59, and mother of four children, told Al Jazeera that before the war began, she earned the equivalent of $10 a day selling tissue paper and other items, but since then, her income has shrunk to about $5 a day.
Emily Ruado, 59, a mother of four children, told Al Jazeera that before the war began, she earned the equivalent of $10 a day selling tissue paper and other items, but since then, her income has shrunk to about $5 a day. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
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Patrick dela Cruz, 33, used to pay $11 for a full tank of diesel to power his public utility vehicle for 12 hours. But these days, he has been paying almost $25 for the same amount of gas, leaving him with a daily take-home income of less than $4.
Patrick dela Cruz, 33, used to pay $11 for a full tank of diesel to power his public utility vehicle for 12 hours. But these days, he has been paying almost $25 for the same amount of petrol, leaving him with a daily take-home income of less than $4. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
Before the Iran war began, economic managers and analysts predicted that the country’s GDP would grow by a healthy 5 percent, but that looks more unlikely now as the country faces a short supply of fuel, forcing the government to declare an energy emergency.
Before the Iran war began, economic managers and analysts predicted that the country’s GDP would grow by 5 percent, but that looks more unlikely now as the country faces a short supply of fuel, forcing the government to declare an energy emergency. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
A transport strike has forced the government and many businesses in Manila to allow their employees to work from home, slightly easing the pain of commute at a time when fuel prices have doubled within three weeks time
A transport strike has forced the government and many businesses in Manila to allow their employees to work from home, slightly easing the pain of commuting at a time when fuel prices have doubled within three weeks. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]
An electronic screen display reads, "Pray for the Middle East", along Metro Manila's main avenue EDSA, during Thursday's rush hour, when vehicles typically move at a snail's space.
An electronic screen display reads, "Pray for the Middle East", along Metro Manila's main avenue EDSA, during Thursday's rush hour, when vehicles typically move at a snail's space. [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]