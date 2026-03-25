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Migrants march in southern Mexico to denounce immigration restrictions

The march comes as a court in the US suggests there may be a secret deportation agreement between the US and Mexico.

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Migrants, some carrying children, walk on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after leaving Tapachula the previous night. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
Migrants and asylum seekers, some carrying children, walk on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan in Mexico's Chiapas state on March 25 [Edgar H Clemente/AP Photo]
By Reuters and The Associated Press
Published On 25 Mar 2026

An estimated 500 migrants and asylum seekers have launched a march in southern Mexico to demonstrate their frustration with the local immigration system.

On Tuesday night, the group left Tapachula, near Mexico’s border with Guatemala, and they continued walking into Wednesday.

Their route followed the path many migrants and asylum seekers take when entering Mexico. The border town of Tapachula has been the site of such protests in the past.

The demonstration was designed to draw attention to the difficulties in applying for legal status in Mexico.

Many participants cited long lines and restrictions on their movements as impediments to finding jobs and accessing legal immigration pathways.

The Southern Border Monitoring Collective, a coalition of civil society groups, also noted that some migrants are being asked to pay nearly $2,300 for documentation in Mexico that is legally free.

Other advocates denounced increased militarisation near Mexico’s borders as threatening the safety of migrants and asylum seekers.

“Without papers, there are no opportunities. We migrants feel like prisoners in Tapachula,” said Joandri Velazquez Zaragoza, a 40-year-old Cuban national.

Mexico has stepped up its immigration enforcement partly as a result of pressure from the United States.

Since returning to the White House for a second term, President Donald Trump has launched a campaign of mass deportation from the US, and irregular border crossings from Mexico into the US have plummeted.

Lawyers for the Trump administration have also reportedly claimed in court that Mexico agreed to accept 6,000 Cubans deported from the US, though they indicated such a deal was a “standing (unwritten) agreement”.

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On Wednesday, US District Judge William Young in Boston, Massachusetts, questioned that claim and demanded answers.

“What?” Young wrote in an order on Wednesday. “Can this be true? There’s some unwritten deal between the sovereign nations whereby 6,000 Cuban nationals have already been shipped to Mexico? Is this deal secret?”

The US Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment from the news agency Reuters.

The Trump administration has repeatedly sought “third-party” countries to take noncitizen deportees. Meanwhile, since January, it has restricted the import of fuel to Cuba, in an attempt to destabilise the country’s government.

epa12849756 Migrants hold a sign reading 'Caravana Genesis 2026' (Genesis Caravan 2026) as they depart in a caravan in Tapachula, Mexico, 25 March 2026. The caravan, composed mainly of migrants from Caribbean and Central American countries, was named by migrants 'Genesis 2026'. EPA/JUAN MANUEL BLANCO
Migrants and asylum seekers hold a sign reading 'Caravana Genesis 2026', a reference to the name of their march. [Juan Manuel Blanco/EPA]
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Migrants walk on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after leaving Tapachula the previous night. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
The migrants and asylum seekers began their march on Tuesday night, and they continued into Wednesday. [Edgar H Clemente/AP Photo]
Migrants walk on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday morning, March 25, 2026, after leaving Tapachula the previous night. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
Many participants in the march expressed frustration with the slow pace of the Mexican immigration system and the lack of employment opportunities in southern Mexico. [Edgar H Clemente/AP Photo]
A migrant wearing an El Salvador flag walks on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday morning, March 25, 2026, with a group of migrants that left Tapachula the previous night. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
A march participant wears an El Salvador flag as he walks on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan in Mexico's Chiapas state. [Edgar H Clemente/AP Photo]
Migrants walk on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday morning, March 25, 2026, after leaving Tapachula the previous night. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
Hardline policies under President Donald Trump have dissuaded many migrants and asylum seekers from travelling to the US, with many seeking to stay in Mexico instead. [Edgar H Clemente/AP Photo]
Migrants walk on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after leaving Tapachula the previous night. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
The US Supreme Court is currently weighing a Trump administration request to allow the government to turn away asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border. [Edgar H Clemente/AP Photo]
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A man carries a baby as part of a group of migrants walking on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after leaving Tapachula the previous night. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
A man carries a baby in a sling as he marches into Huehuetan with his fellow protesters after leaving Tapachula the previous night. [Edgar H Clemente/AP Photo]
Migrants walk on the highway through the municipality of Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after leaving Tapachula the previous night. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
Migrants and asylum seekers have reported experiencing abuse at the hands of cartels and law enforcement officials in Mexico. [Edgar H Clemente/AP Photo]
Advocates say migrants and asylum seekers in Mexico are particularly vulnerable to kidnapping and extortion. [Juan Manuel Blanco/EPA]